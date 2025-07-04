Legendary Indian Brand Bikanervala Launches £50 Million UK Rollout in Hounslow

Famed Indian vegetarian chain Bikanervala has set its sights on the UK, kicking off a £50 million expansion by opening its flagship store in Hounslow, in collaboration with The Montana Global Group.

This marks the beginning of a major push into the British market, as Bikanervala partners with Montana Global—a group renowned for scaling restaurant ventures like Kingdom of Grills and Bikanervala outlets across northern India. Their first UK destination is a sparkling 3,200 sq. ft site at 101-105 High Street in Hounslow.

Aimed at quickly building momentum, the strategy includes 25 store openings in Phase 1 alone. Two further locations in Southall are already in development, reflecting confidence in the brand’s local appeal.

Known for its expertly prepared North Indian specialities such as samosas, chaats, and chole bhature, Bikanervala’s real star offering remains its handcrafted sweets—a culinary tradition passed down since 1905.

Designed as more than just a restaurant, the new Hounslow outlet offers a complete cultural experience. With services ranging from wedding catering and festive hampers to a full wedding studio, it seeks to blend tradition with modern hospitality.

Monty Singh, Founder and Managing Director of The Montana Global Group, shared his excitement:

“We’re pouring £50 million into 25 Bikanervala stores across the UK, starting with Hounslow’s 3,200 sq. ft beauty! From Kingdom of Grills in India to our Bikanervala franchises in Punjab and beyond, we know how to bring the heat. Now, we’re here to spice and sweeten the UK’s wedding season and social events, turning every moment into amazing memories with North Indian flair!”

Montana Global’s expanding empire includes ventures like Brands Unlimited, a multibrand retail concept housing over 100 premium labels across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors.

Bikanervala’s established presence in the US, UAE, and across India positions its UK launch for success. The Hounslow opening is just the start of what promises to be a flavour-filled revolution for British food lovers. Visit the new location at 101-105 High Street, Hounslow.

About Bikanervala

Born in 1905, Bikanervala is India’s veggie legend, dishing out North Indian classics and sweets that have the world hooked. With 250+ outlets globally, it’s tradition with a tasty twist.

About The Montana Global Group

The Montana Global Group is a dynamic platform, rocking brands like Kingdom of Grills, Bikanervala franchises in India, and Brands Unlimited—a multi-brand retail empire blending 100 premium lifestyle brands in apparel, cosmetics, footwear, and more.