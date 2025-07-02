SheerLuxe Crowned ‘Digital Brand of the Year’ and ‘Best Online Brand’ in Major Award Wins

SheerLuxe, one of the UK’s most influential digital lifestyle platforms, has achieved dual recognition at two of the publishing industry’s most prestigious events—winning ‘Best Online Brand’ at the AOP Awards and ‘Digital Brand of the Year’ at the PPA Awards. The brand’s editor-in-chief, Charlotte Collins, was also named ‘Editor of the Year’ at the AOPs, underscoring the publication’s editorial impact.

First launched in 2007 by Georgie Coleridge Cole as a curated directory of online retailers, SheerLuxe has grown into a major voice in UK digital publishing. These accolades are a testament to its enduring innovation, audience connection, and editorial excellence.

SheerLuxe now reaches 5.5 million people across its digital platforms—a 266% increase over the past two years. With a strong focus on first-party data and meaningful user engagement, the brand continues to outperform legacy publishers and redefine modern content strategies.

The company’s multi-platform success is powered by a combination of newsletters, social media, and video. In 2024, newsletter subscriptions rose to 560,000, with a standout 62% open rate and a 9% click-to-open rate. An impressive 90% of subscribers engage with the brand three times weekly, reflecting remarkable audience loyalty.

SheerLuxe’s social presence also tells a story of dynamic growth. Behind-the-scenes videos routinely go viral, with a recent standout receiving 3.4 million views and 192,000 likes. Since its TikTok debut in June 2022, the brand has seen a 2,709% surge in followers, while its Instagram audience expanded by 149% in 2024 alone.

This momentum is driven by a clear editorial identity and a people-first culture. SheerLuxe continues to resonate with audiences by producing insightful, trend-driven content that reflects the lives and interests of its readers.

Charlotte Collins’ recognition as Editor of the Year is a reflection of her ability to lead a collaborative, future-facing team, and to guide SheerLuxe’s evolving editorial strategy across platforms and formats.

Her contribution extends beyond storytelling. Charlotte’s insight-led leadership has been instrumental in scaling the brand, creating high-value commercial partnerships, and developing original content formats that deepen audience relationships. Her editorial work combines creative instinct with data-informed decisions, making her a standout voice in the digital space.

SheerLuxe’s awards highlight its role as more than just a digital publisher—it is a brand shaping the very future of online media. With a forward-looking vision, growing commercial reach and deeply engaged audience, it’s set to remain a leader in the evolving digital landscape.

Georgie Coleridge Cole, founder and CEO, shared:

“Eighteen years since we launched, it’s incredibly rewarding to win ‘Best Online Brand’ at the AOP and ‘Digital Brand Of The Year’ at the PPAs. Our team works tirelessly to grow our network and achieve commercial success while consistently delivering best-in-class online content. This award is a huge testament to the brand we’ve become.”

Charlotte Collins, editor-in-chief, added:

“I’m thrilled to have been selected as AOP’s ‘Editor of the Year’. Spending every day working with the hardest-working team is the most rewarding part of the role, and I’m thrilled that our dedication to creating exciting, engaging digital content has been recognised.”