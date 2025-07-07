Upperton Wins Prestigious Award for Manufacturing Expansion at 2025 Pharma Excellence Event

Nottingham-based Upperton Pharma Solutions, a trusted name in pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing, has been awarded the Business Expansion award in the Integrated Manufacturing category at the 2025 Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards.

Hosted by GlobalData, the awards leverage an extensive intelligence network, reviewing over a billion datasets globally to identify and celebrate firms leading the way in scientific advancement and sector-wide impact in pharma and biotechnology.

Upperton was commended for its noteworthy strides in scaling up operations, investing in cutting-edge sterile manufacturing, and extending its service offering in response to industry transformation and growing client needs.

In response to the win, Nikki Whitfield, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Being recognised as an Excellence Award winner is a great achievement and highlights the hard work of all of our team over the past few years. This award recognises the vision we had when embarking on a new facility, and expansion into sterile manufacturing”.

Upperton’s selection for the Business Expansion award reflects a series of ambitious developments. One of the most notable achievements was the rapid completion of its state-of-the-art, 50,000-square-foot GMP manufacturing facility in Nottingham. Built in just 10 months, the facility includes ten GMP manufacturing suites and advanced quality control laboratories, providing clients with a seamless path from early-phase development through to clinical trial supply and niche commercial manufacturing.

Another key factor in Upperton’s success was its expansion into sterile drug manufacturing, addressing a critical need in the market. A £7 million investment has funded the development of a 7,000-square-foot sterile manufacturing facility , purpose-built to comply with revised EU GMP Annex-1 regulations.