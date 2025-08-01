Applied Biopharm Consulting Establishes New Office in Clonakilty’s West Cork Business and Technology Park

Applied Biopharm Consulting Ltd has announced the opening of its new office at the West Cork Business and Technology Park in Clonakilty—an exciting step in the company’s ongoing expansion. The relocation underscores its dedication to meeting growing global demand for top-tier consulting services in the biologics and gene therapy sectors.

Established by Dr Anthony Newcombe, a seasoned expert with experience at pharmaceutical giants such as GSK and Pfizer, the company provides tailored expertise in GMP auditing, MSAT, regulatory CMC strategy, technical transfer, and Quality Assurance. Applied Biopharm Consulting partners with leading pharmaceutical and biotech innovators, bringing deep knowledge of advanced biologics and emerging gene therapy technologies.

Over the past two years, Applied Biopharm has rapidly expanded its client base, forging partnerships with leading firms across the EU, US, and Asia-Pacific. The company’s ability to provide tailored, science-driven support has been a key driver of its growing reputation as a trusted advisor in the life sciences sector.

In 2024, the company secured a feasibility study grant from the Local Enterprise Office Cork North & West. This funding enabled Applied Biopharm to evaluate the commercial and technical viability of a cutting-edge capsid-engineering technology designed to enhance gene therapy delivery. The research leveraged AI-based protein modelling, highlighting the company’s ongoing focus on integrating digital tools with biologic innovation. “This step reflects our continued growth and commitment to working with biotech innovators worldwide,” said Dr Newcombe. “Having a presence at the West Cork Business and Technology Park also puts us in a strong position to scale our activities in consulting, gene therapy, and bioprocess development. We’re excited to expand our footprint while staying close to the scientific and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Cork.”

The West Cork Business and Technology Park is a premier destination for tech-driven and service-oriented businesses, offering excellent infrastructure, reliable connectivity, and proximity to major transport links. The park currently hosts over 1,000 professionals and supports a collaborative environment ideal for companies with global reach. As Applied Biopharm enters this new chapter, the company plans to deepen its investment in innovation, talent development, and strategic collaborations. Its new base in Clonakilty not only enhances operational capabilities but also reinforces the firm’s long-term vision of becoming a leading consulting partner in the global biotechnology industry.

About Applied Biopharm Consulting

Applied Biopharm Consulting Ltd delivers expert support to biopharma companies worldwide, specializing in auditing, biologics development, GMP compliance, technology transfer, regulatory CMC and quality assurance. With expertise spanning gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and vaccines.