Applied Biopharm Consulting Establishes New Office in Clonakilty’s West Cork Business and Technology Park

Applied Biopharm Consulting Ltd has announced the opening of its new office at the West Cork Business and Technology Park in Clonakilty—an exciting step in the company’s ongoing expansion. The relocation underscores its dedication to meeting growing global demand for top-tier consulting services in the biologics and gene therapy sectors.
Established by Dr Anthony Newcombe, a seasoned expert with experience at pharmaceutical giants such as GSK and Pfizer, the company provides tailored expertise in GMP auditing, MSAT, regulatory CMC strategy, technical transfer, and Quality Assurance. Applied Biopharm Consulting partners with leading pharmaceutical and biotech innovators, bringing deep knowledge of advanced biologics and emerging gene therapy technologies.
“This step reflects our continued growth and commitment to working with biotech innovators worldwide,” said Dr Newcombe. “Having a presence at the West Cork Business and Technology Park also puts us in a strong position to scale our activities in consulting, gene therapy, and bioprocess development. We’re excited to expand our footprint while staying close to the scientific and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Cork.”
As Applied Biopharm enters this new chapter, the company plans to deepen its investment in innovation, talent development, and strategic collaborations. Its new base in Clonakilty not only enhances operational capabilities but also reinforces the firm’s long-term vision of becoming a leading consulting partner in the global biotechnology industry.