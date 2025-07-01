Manchester Entrepreneur Acquitted in ICO Hacking Case

A Manchester-based businessman has been acquitted of computer hacking charges in a private prosecution led by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Craig Cornick, who operates multiple enterprises within the legal and financial services industries, stood accused of historical offences said to have occurred between 2014 and 2017, during his involvement in a previous business.

The prosecution centred on allegations of unauthorised access to computer systems to obtain customer contact data without permission.

The trial, which experienced several delays, concluded this week at Bolton Crown Court. The jury returned a unanimous not guilty verdict on one count of conspiracy to access computer systems unlawfully.

In a statement after the court proceedings, Mr Cornick said:

“I am relieved to have been cleared of some serious and damaging accusations. The claims of computer hacking were shown to be completely unfounded, with no evidence of criminal intent or harm.

“While I acknowledge the challenging and important role the Information Commissioner’s Office plays in protecting citizens’ personal data, I reject any notion of wrongdoing.”

At the time of the alleged offences, it was not uncommon for businesses to trade in data. Since then, the introduction of more stringent data protection laws has reinforced the responsibility organisations have in verifying their data sources.

Mr Cornick highlighted his willingness to co-operate with the ICO from the outset and maintained full transparency during their inquiries.

Despite this, the ICO opted not to formally interview Mr Cornick during their investigation.

“I was never subject to any searches of my personal or business properties, I was never interviewed, and my companies have never failed an audit,” he continued. “They are built on professionalism and trust and this result changes none of that.”

While cleared of the primary charge, the jury – which had reduced to ten members – returned a majority guilty verdict on a lesser charge of unlawfully obtaining personal data. This offence carries a maximum penalty of a financial nature only.

Mr Cornick’s legal team has confirmed plans to appeal the secondary conviction.

“I have managed all my business ventures both past and present with integrity, and this was made clear throughout the case. I plan to clear my name and protect the reputation of my companies and hard-working staff.

“Our technology has assisted in the processing of millions of claims over the years across multiple businesses and we have always complied with every rule and regulation. This outcome does not reflect how we operate nor who we are.

“My businesses never work with third-party data because the origin of that data cannot be assured.

“We are proud of our record and will continue building ethical, compliant businesses that deliver measurable success.”

Mr Cornick’s businesses continue to collaborate with leading law firms and insurers on an international scale, with no history of regulatory breaches or sanctions. His firms have successfully passed regular compliance checks over many years.

Laura Smith, Head of Corporate and Financial Crime at Cartwright King Solicitors, added:

“We welcome the not guilty verdict for computer hacking which clears Mr Cornick of serious wrongdoing.

“This was a private prosecution brought by the ICO, relating to offences said to have taken place a significant number of years ago. No evidence was produced throughout the prosecution case that showed Mr Cornick, or the company received or processed stolen data.

“He maintains a strong standing within the business, legal and technology communities and will continue to carry on as normal as we work to fully clear his name.”

Mr Cornick’s legal team is now in the process of appealing the remaining charge, as he turns his attention back to supporting his companies and employees.