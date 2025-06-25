SafeGuest Rolls Out Free Guest Risk Tool to Help Short-Let Hosts Avoid Costly Problems

SafeGuest, the short-let safety platform trusted by hosts and property managers, has launched its latest feature: a free Guest Risk Assessment Tool designed to help hosts spot high-risk bookings in advance and take action before it’s too late.

By combining biometric ID checks, verified payment data, booking history and behavioural analysis, the tool automatically assigns a traffic-light rating — Green for low risk, Yellow for caution, and Red for high risk — all at no extra charge.

“For too long, hosts have had to cross their fingers and hope for the best,” said Harry Birks, Founder of SafeGuest. “We’re changing that. Now, any host can know within seconds whether a booking looks safe — and we’ve made it completely free.”

The technology integrates seamlessly with leading platforms such as Guesty and Hostfully, allowing hosts to receive and act on guest risk information without leaving their preferred workflow. The feature builds on SafeGuest’s rigorous verification process, which has now been applied to over 100,000 bookings across multiple global regions.

Protecting Properties at No Cost

Unauthorised parties, fake identities, and property damage continue to plague the short-let sector. SafeGuest’s proactive, data-driven approach is helping hosts prevent incidents before they happen, creating peace of mind without additional fees.

“We’ve had guests who looked fine on the surface, but SafeGuest flagged them as a high risk. It saved us a nightmare,” said Dee Prior, a Berkshire-based Airbnb superhost.

The platform also offers flexible protection options: hosts can choose a traditional refundable damage deposit or opt for a non-refundable waiver that protects them for up to £250 in accidental damage — with no post-checkout disputes or paperwork.

A New Standard for Trust and Safety

With tighter regulations on the horizon in many cities, SafeGuest is aligning with the industry’s shift towards greater accountability and guest transparency. Hosts are demanding more than just damage deposits — they want tools that help them assess risk proactively.

“The future of short lets depends on trust — and trust starts with knowing who’s staying in your property,” added Birks. “We built SafeGuest to empower hosts, not charge them for peace of mind.”