MCT Technic Secures Title Sponsorship of Galatasaray Men’s Basketball Team

MCT Technic, the world’s first producer of environmentally friendly NOx sensors, has signed a title sponsorship deal with Galatasaray Men’s Basketball Team for the 2025–2026 and 2026–2027 seasons.

Galatasaray Sports Club—one of Türkiye’s most prestigious and internationally recognised sports organisations—has strengthened its relationship with MCT Technic, elevating the partnership from last season’s jersey back sponsorship to full naming rights. The team will now take to the court as ‘Galatasaray MCT Technic’ during the next two campaigns.

MCT Technic is renowned for driving innovation in sustainable engineering, particularly in the mobility and automotive industries. With this new collaboration, the company seeks to align its eco-conscious mission with the inspirational influence of professional sport.

Furkan Yılmaz, Chairman of the Board at MCT Technic, said: “What began as a jersey back sponsorship last year has evolved into a new chapter where we share Galatasaray’s name. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both our brand and Turkish engineering as a whole.”

Hacı Yılmaz, Founder of MCT Technic, added: “We established an R&D-focused technology brand years ago. Being associated with an institution as prestigious as Galatasaray today confirms we’re on the right track. We’re proud to bring together the worlds of sports and technology.”