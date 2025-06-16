PevClean Unveils the UK’s First Waterless Cleaning and Protection Solution for E-Riders

British entrepreneur and veteran e-skater James Finch-Knightley has officially launched PevClean — the UK’s first waterless cleaner and nano-protector designed exclusively for personal electric vehicles (PEVs).

As electric skateboards, scooters and bikes continue to grow in popularity, riders have struggled to find a cleaning product tailored to their specific needs. Traditional cleaners often risk damaging electronic parts or fall short in durability when faced with tough riding conditions. PevClean was created to meet this challenge head-on.

Following two years of hands-on research and development, the innovative all-in-one formula is now available to riders across the UK and beyond.

“I built PevClean because nothing out there respected the electronics, paintwork, or design of my boards. It was either too harsh, too weak, or just not made for the way we ride,” said Finch-Knightley, who’s been riding e-skates for over a decade. “Now, we’ve created something from the community, for the community.”

The product is a spray-on, wipe-off solution that eliminates the need for water — significantly lowering the risk of electronic corrosion or component failure.

PevClean is safe for a wide range of surfaces including paint, plastic, carbon fibre, grip tape, wood, and even delicate internal electronics. The formula also leaves a protective nano-coating to guard against grime, moisture, and road salt.

Originally developed in a Suffolk garage, PevClean underwent extensive real-world testing across varied British landscapes. Finch-Knightley and his partner Rebecca, also an avid e-skater, trialled early versions during group rides, events, and coastal journeys. Feedback from users praised the product’s cleaning efficiency and compatibility with electronics.

Now available to the public, PevClean retails at £14.00 for a 500ml bottle via www.pevclean.com/shop, with complimentary UK delivery and global shipping options.

The company is currently welcoming international orders, influencer collaborations, and trade stockist partnerships.

Tailored to city commuters, outdoor adventurers, and everyday e-riders, PevClean is one of the first purpose-built products to cater to the unique maintenance demands of electric rides, setting itself apart from conventional bike or car care products.