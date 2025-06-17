First Time Mums UK Announces Winners of 2025 Choice Awards Celebrating the Best in Parenting

First Time Mums UK is thrilled to reveal the winners of the First Time Mums Choice Award 2025, with over 12,000 new mothers across the UK casting their votes to recognise the top products and services for early parenthood.
The awards shine a spotlight on the most trusted brands and innovations that support parents through pregnancy, birth, and the crucial months that follow — a period filled with change, discovery, and deep emotional significance.
This year’s honourees include standout items such as baby monitors, travel systems, feeding essentials, and maternity skincare — all chosen for their quality, usefulness, and the confidence they inspire in new parents navigating unfamiliar territory.
“As a mum myself, I know how overwhelming those early days can be — and how much it means to discover something that genuinely helps,” said Yana Abramova, founder of First Time Mums UK.
“These awards aren’t just about popularity; they’re about trust, reassurance, and real-world value. I’m so proud that First Time Mums UK has become a platform where parents lift each other up by sharing what works. To every brand recognised today: thank you for listening, innovating, and putting parents first. And to the mums who voted — your voice is powerful, and it’s helping shape a better, more supported start for families across the UK.”
Now in its latest edition, the First Time Mums Choice Award continues to serve as a trusted seal of approval, reflecting what genuinely matters to parents — and offering vital guidance for those just beginning their parenting journey.
Meet the 2025 Category Winners
- Best New Parent Product & Service: Night Nannies – leading the way in newborn sleep support and overnight care.
- Best Baby Monitor: Hubble SkyVision AI Pro – loved for its smart tracking and HD clarity.
- Best Technology Product: CHILLAXBABY DM688 Giraffe Monitor – portable, playful, and packed with smart features.
- Best Health & Wellbeing Product: The Mum-to-be Bundle by Neal’s Yard Remedies – offering natural comfort throughout pregnancy.
- Best Pregnancy & Birth Service: The Wellness Roadmap Program – a personalised, expert-led journey.
- Best Steriliser: Milton Sterilising Starter Kit – trusted for generations.
- Best Swaddle & Sleeping Bag: Swaddle Up™ by Love to Dream – a revolution in newborn sleep comfort.
- Best Game-Changer Product: BabyBjörn Baby Carrier Mini – freedom and closeness in one.
- Best Teether: Sophie la Girafe® – the iconic, natural teether loved worldwide.
- Best Preloved/Rental Service: Holleo – maternity and nursing wear that’s stylish and sustainable.
- Best Baby Shower Gift: Little Paws Big Memories Keepsake Book – preserving memories with creativity.
- Best Baby Carrier: BabyBjörn Baby Carrier Mini – also named the top parenting game-changer.
- Best Weaning & Feeding Product: Nuby RapidCool Flask – cools formula fast, anywhere.
- Best Sustainable Product: Bubba Bear Bamboo Weaning Set – feeding made eco-friendly.
- Best Breastfeeding Top: Mama’s Little Secret – Moli – fashion-forward, function-first.
- Best Family Travel Product: (Tie) Alpine Muffy Baby & JetKids™ BedBox – essentials for safe, stress-free travel.
- Innovation of the Year: Rockit Rocker Rechargeable – bringing motion to naps with zero hands needed.
- Best Premium Travel System: iCandy Peach 7 + Maxi-Cosi Bundle – performance and luxury combined.
- Best Cot/Cot Bed: Viculii Waffi Space Saver Cot – perfect for smaller spaces.
- Best Baby Bottle: MAM UK Bottles – anti-colic and self-sterilising.
- Best Children’s Clothing: Curds and Whey – Sausage Dog Zippy – adorable, practical babywear.
- Best Nipple Cream: Lansinoh HPA Lanolin – gentle, effective relief for breastfeeding mums.
- Best Baby Skincare: Childs Farm Baby Regime Bundle – sensitive-skin approved.
- Best Nappy Cream: Sudocrem Antiseptic Cream – a trusted nursery essential.
- Best Pregnancy Skincare: Spritz for Bits by My Expert Midwife – cooling comfort after birth.
Why This Award Matters
From luxury travel systems to budget-friendly essentials, these awards reflect what actually works in the lives of everyday families.
For the Full List of All Winners and Finalists
🔗 https://www.firsttimemumsuk.co.uk/post/first-time-mums-choice-award-2025-winners-finalists