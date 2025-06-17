First Time Mums UK Announces Winners of 2025 Choice Awards Celebrating the Best in Parenting

First Time Mums UK is thrilled to reveal the winners of the First Time Mums Choice Award 2025, with over 12,000 new mothers across the UK casting their votes to recognise the top products and services for early parenthood.

The awards shine a spotlight on the most trusted brands and innovations that support parents through pregnancy, birth, and the crucial months that follow — a period filled with change, discovery, and deep emotional significance.

This year’s honourees include standout items such as baby monitors, travel systems, feeding essentials, and maternity skincare — all chosen for their quality, usefulness, and the confidence they inspire in new parents navigating unfamiliar territory.

“As a mum myself, I know how overwhelming those early days can be — and how much it means to discover something that genuinely helps,” said Yana Abramova, founder of First Time Mums UK.

“These awards aren’t just about popularity; they’re about trust, reassurance, and real-world value. I’m so proud that First Time Mums UK has become a platform where parents lift each other up by sharing what works. To every brand recognised today: thank you for listening, innovating, and putting parents first. And to the mums who voted — your voice is powerful, and it’s helping shape a better, more supported start for families across the UK.”

Now in its latest edition, the First Time Mums Choice Award continues to serve as a trusted seal of approval, reflecting what genuinely matters to parents — and offering vital guidance for those just beginning their parenting journey.

Meet the 2025 Category Winners

Below are the first-place winners in each of this year’s featured categories. Honours also go to several outstanding runners-up who were rated highly by the voting mums. For the full list of winners and finalists across all categories, visit the official results page

Why This Award Matters

The First Time Mums Choice Award stands apart by focusing solely on what real parents recommend. Every finalist and winner earned their recognition through thousands of genuine votes from families across the UK.

“This award means something special,” added Yana Abramova. “It tells a story of shared experience, of mums helping mums through word-of-mouth recommendations and peer-backed trust. It’s how parenting wisdom has always been passed down, and now we’re doing it on a national scale.” From luxury travel systems to budget-friendly essentials, these awards reflect what actually works in the lives of everyday families.

