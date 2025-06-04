Cannes Honours Uplifting Film About Former Foster Child Turned Speaker and Her Life-Changing Teachers

From a childhood in care to centre stage at Cannes, a new documentary is spotlighting the extraordinary impact of everyday educators.

Re-Story Your Life, a nine-minute documentary inspired by the real-life experiences of acclaimed international speaker Jaz Ampaw-Farr, has been awarded the Programmer’s Choice Award at the prestigious Diversity in Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Susanna Wright of Nosco Films, the short is already being described as essential viewing for educators and leaders. The film captures the quiet yet powerful moments of human kindness that can alter a child’s future forever.

Through candid storytelling and visually compelling footage, Re-Story Your Life reveals how five compassionate teachers helped Jaz escape a life of abuse and exclusion, leading her from the UK’s care system to international recognition. This Cannes accolade celebrates not only a poignant piece of filmmaking but also redefines educators as agents of radical change in our collective consciousness.

Why Now?

As the teaching profession faces mounting stress and retention challenges, Re-Story Your Life arrives as both a timely tribute and a heartfelt reminder. It flips the narrative of heroism, suggesting that life-saving acts are often quiet, consistent, and deeply human.

Now a sought-after keynote speaker, Ampaw-Farr has delivered more than 3,000 speeches, ranging from TEDx events to packed arenas. Her voice carries the weight of lived experience and speaks directly to the current call for more compassionate, trauma-aware leadership.

“I didn’t set out to be inspirational — I just wanted to assert educators as everyday heroes,” said Jaz Ampaw-Farr. “This film is both harrowing and hopeful. It’s a love letter to the people who saw past my behaviour and into my potential. The fact that their impact has now been recognised on the world stage? That’s everything.”

Behind the Film

Produced by Nosco Films, the short documentary is brought to life by the award-winning Susanna Wright. Blending evocative narration, vivid imagery, and historical footage, the film traces Jaz’s path from a violent and neglected childhood to becoming a symbol of resilience and hope. At its heart, it poses a profound question: What if just one teacher could change your life?

The documentary is now touring major education and leadership forums across the UK, with private screenings being arranged for schools, trusts, and organisations dedicated to wellbeing and inclusion.

Looking Ahead

This Cannes success coincides with the upcoming release of Jaz’s latest book, Because of You, This Is Me, which launches during her UK book tour. Key appearances include the Inspiring Leadership Conference (12 June) and the Festival of Education (4 July), where the film will also be screened.

In recognition of her extraordinary service to education and society, Jaz will receive honorary doctorates from Hull University (15 July) and Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln (30 July). She’ll also take to the Edinburgh Fringe stage (20 August) with her debut stand-up comedy show The Glitter Challenge, a fundraiser in memory of writer Jo Fletcher Cross.