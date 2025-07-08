Raja’s Cross Number Puzzle Book Brings Fresh Thinking to Number Games

Puzzle creator Raja (A. Rajathilagam) proudly announces the launch of Cross Number Puzzle (Book 1)—a brand-new entry in the world of logical entertainment. This first edition contains fifty original puzzles that gradually increase in difficulty, offering a perfect blend of accessibility and challenge for puzzle lovers at every level.

These puzzles depart from traditional language-based grids by focusing entirely on numerical logic. Each challenge requires solvers to insert the correct digits into shapes so all sides total the same value. The book starts with basic exercises for beginners and builds up to complex multi-step conundrums. This progression develops not only arithmetic fluency but also logical planning, pattern recognition, and strategic thinking.

Raja’s love of numbers goes back to his childhood, when he spent time exploring number combinations and visual puzzles well before digital tools were widely used. His experience with magic squares and mental arithmetic laid the foundation for this collection. The puzzles themselves are designed to be as aesthetically pleasing as they are intellectually engaging—with some arranged in shapes like animals or artistic patterns that prompt careful thought and perseverance.

To support learning and enjoyment, solutions are provided for every puzzle, making the book suitable for both individual use and classroom settings. Additionally, Cross Number Puzzle (Book 1) offers an excellent licensing opportunity for newspapers, magazines, and publishers seeking versatile content. The number-based format ensures easy localisation across global markets and adds diversity to any puzzle section.

Cross Number Puzzle (Book 1) is available now in paperback and hardcover format on Amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/4O4P8En

About the Author

A. Rajathilagam has been creating numerical puzzles for more than thirty years. His deep passion for logical deduction and pattern recognition inspired this unique collection, offering thoughtful challenges that reward persistence and creativity.