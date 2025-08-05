x-Firefighter and Policeman Publishes Gritty Crime Novel Based on Emergency Services Career

Les Jones, a retired firefighter and long-serving police officer, has released his debut novel, Twelve Doors, a gripping crime drama inspired by his career in the emergency services.

Drawing upon over 20 years of frontline experience, Jones delivers a compelling and authentic portrayal of life in a retained fire crew in Britain. Combining in-depth research with personal knowledge, Twelve Doors offers readers a realistic perspective on the bravery and burdens faced by emergency responders.

The novel centres around Leah Walsh, a council clerk and working mother, who rises to lead her local fire station after a tragic event. As twelve suspicious fires erupt across the area, Leah must juggle high-stakes decision-making, political challenges, and the emotional toll of leadership, all while holding her diverse team together.

What sets Twelve Doors apart is its contemporary characterisation and social relevance. The cast includes Jamie, a gay firefighter whose openness reshapes perceptions, and Zaid, a British Muslim navigating both his professional duties and cultural identity. Through their stories, Jones explores themes of courage, inclusion, and the deep bonds forged in crisis.

Before penning his first novel, Les Jones served in emergency response roles for over two decades. He began his career in 1980 with a chemical plant fire brigade, later qualifying through the Institute of Fire Engineers and undergoing specialist training at the Fire Service College in Gloucestershire.

In 1996, he transitioned into policing, taking on both uniformed and detective responsibilities over 20 years. This wealth of frontline insight lends Twelve Doors its vivid procedural accuracy and dramatic realism.

Accompanying the book is Mobilise, an original track by Karl Joseph, who was inspired to write the song after reading the novel. With two official music videos now available on YouTube, the song channels the emotional core of the firefighting world.

Karl Joseph’s musical tribute reinforces the story’s central messages of unity, bravery, and perseverance in the face of adversity.