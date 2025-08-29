Scotland Business Coach Turns Bestselling Author After Transformational Year

A Scotland-based entrepreneur who transitioned from corporate burnout to leading multiple six- and seven-figure businesses is celebrating a record-breaking year featuring a bestselling book, international recognition, and the rapid growth of her business coaching community.

Michelle De Almeida, founder of MDA Business Coaching, became an Amazon No. 1 bestselling author earlier this year with her contribution to the anthology From The Heart: The Heart-Led Way To Get Unstuck, Find Your Purpose And Live Your Passion. The book topped several Amazon categories and is raising funds for Business Women Connect Futures, a charitable initiative helping young women launch their own businesses.

In her chapter, Michelle opens up about her journey through infertility struggles, corporate burnout, and the career shift that inspired her to launch her own business in December 2021. Today, she runs three thriving companies and supports entrepreneurs globally in building profitable, purpose-driven businesses.

This year has been a turning point for Michelle. In February, she launched Limitless, a free business community that has already grown to over 1,200 members. In August, she introduced a seven-figure coaching programme to cater to rising client demand. And in October, she will make her international speaking debut at The Global Icons of Impact 2025 conference in Dubai, joining world-renowned leaders and entrepreneurs on stage.

Michelle also served as a judge at the 2025 BWC Edinburgh Athena Awards, celebrating Scotland’s top female business leaders — an event where she was a two-time finalist in previous years.

“Looking back, every challenge and victory has brought me to where I am today, and it’s a place of purpose and empowerment,” said Michelle De Almeida. “I’m passionate about making committed decisions and taking action, which can help business owners who feel like I did break free from overwhelm, reclaim control, and step into a life they love. This year’s achievements are proof that investing in yourself is worth it.”

Michelle’s journey highlights how resilience, purpose, and action can transform setbacks into success. Today, she dedicates her work to empowering other business owners to achieve life-changing results.

For more information, visit mdabusiness.com.