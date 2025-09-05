Ihsanic Intelligence Launches VISION 1500 to Honour Prophet Muhammad’s 1500th Birth Anniversary

On 5 September 2025, corresponding to 12 Rabi al-Awwal 1447 AH, the global Islamic think tank Ihsanic Intelligence announced the launch of ‘VISION 1500’, the principal publication marking the 1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam.

The book was released on 12 Rabi al-Awwal 1447 AH, exactly 1500 lunar years after Prophet Muhammad’s birth in Makkah. He was born 53 lunar years before the Hijra, his migration from Makkah to Madinah, the first Islamic city-state, which also marks the starting point of the Islamic Hijri lunar calendar.

“As with its predecessor, MILLENNIUM ISLAM’, 25 years ago, ‘VISION 1500’ is a unique contemporary guidebook to Islam, as it showcases all spheres of life within its 745 pages,” said Ihsanic Intelligence in its official statement.

“We can confirm that all revenue from the book will be donated to the children, women and men who are the victims of the genocide in Palestine, in Gaza and the West Bank, as per the book’s purpose which is to help promote justice and equity across the world, and in particular, return the governance of Palestine to men with the fear of God like Prophet-King David/Dawud, Prophet-King Solomon/Sulayman, Caliph/Khalifa Umar ibn al-Khattab and Sultan Saladin/Salahuddin al-Ayyubi.”

Serving as a sequel to the widely acclaimed ‘MILLENNIUM ISLAM’, published on 1 July 2001 CE, ‘VISION 1500’ continues its legacy, aiming to inform, inspire, and shape perspectives for the next generation.

The book also marks 1,400 solar years since Prophet Muhammad’s arrival in Madinah from Makkah in 622 CE, a historic migration celebrated in 2022 as the beginning of the Islamic Hijri calendar and the establishment of Islamic civilisation.

The release further notes that Muslims and Christians together represent 57% of the world’s population, with both faiths regarding Jesus, the Son of Mary (Prophet Isa ibn Maryam) as the Messiah and venerating his mother, the Virgin Mary (Sayyida Maryam bint Imran), as the most honoured woman in history.

Prophet Muhammad was born at 04:20 am Makkah time at the Fajr Dawn Prayer in Makkah on the Arabian Peninsula on 12 Rabi al-Awwal -53 AH. He passed away and is buried in Madinah, the first city-state of Islam , on the Arabian Peninsula, with ‘VISION 1500’ launched from Madinah on 12 Rabi al-Awwal 1447 AH, equivalent to 12 Rabi al-Awwal 1447 AH.

‘VISION 1500’ will soon be available for retail purchase globally, with extremely-limited first day editions available currently upon request through email and social media, to be dispatched via global postal services and courier.

Ihsanic Intelligence (I-I) is an influential global Islamic think tank, launched two decades in 2005. Its inaugural public policy report two decades ago launch condemning suicide bombings in the name of Islam, a day after the 7 July 2025 suicide bomb attacks in London, UK, was praised by G20 Governments as ‘constituting the best Islamic legal minds’ in the world, and was featured in Oxford University’s primer book, ‘Martyrdom,’ and Harvard University’s ‘Encyclopedia of Islam in the United States,’ resulting in a global rejection of suicide bombings by Muslims as part of their life-faith religion. Subsequent public policy reports have been about the first decade after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, the Arab Revolt 2.0 in 2011 and the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020. (http:/www.ihsanic-intelligence.com)

