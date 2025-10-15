Former CNC Technician Turns Author with an Uplifting Debut Novel on Courage, Change, and Finding One’s Place

Harjinder, a retired CNC Technician now living in England, has made his entry into the literary world with a moving debut novel that explores the emotional challenges of leaving home, adapting to new cultures, and seeking a sense of belonging.

The story follows Ajay, a young boy who spends fourteen joyful years in his village, surrounded by family, friends, and the warmth of simple living. At fourteen, he makes a life-altering decision to join his father in England, embarking on a journey that will reshape his understanding of home and identity.

Once in England, Ajay is faced with the unfamiliar rhythms of a British secondary school, new customs, and the trials of adolescence. His story unfolds as one of courage, nostalgia, and self-discovery, capturing the delicate balance between holding on to the past and embracing the future.

Harjinder’s debut novel offers a tender and insightful portrayal of resilience and belonging. Blending heartfelt emotion with cultural nuance, it speaks to anyone who has experienced displacement or struggled to find their footing in a changing world.

“Ajay’s journey demonstrates the bravery it takes to break free from everything familiar and start over,” says Harjinder. “I wanted to write a story that speaks not only to those who have experienced migration but also to anyone who has ever had to adapt, persevere, and grow.”

Drawing from his own wealth of life experience, Harjinder brings authenticity and warmth to his storytelling. A proud “jack of all trades,” he has spent his life working as a CNC Technician, auto mechanic, and hands-on DIY expert, fixing everything from boilers to everyday appliances.

Now retired, Harjinder enjoys a peaceful and rewarding life in England with his wife, cherishing time with their grown-up children and grandchildren. When he’s not writing, he can often be found swimming, playing darts, travelling—particularly on cruises—or taking leisurely walks. He fondly credits his wife’s home-cooked meals as one of life’s greatest joys.

This debut novel marks a new and inspiring chapter in Harjinder’s life, bringing storytelling into his wide array of passions and proving that it’s never too late to begin anew.

The book is available now in both print and digital formats through major online retailers, including Amazon ( www.Amazon.co.uk/dp/1636409369 ). It is also registered with Gardners Books, a leading wholesaler.

About the Author:



Harjinder is a retired CNC Technician based in England. With a lifelong love of problem-solving and craftsmanship, he has turned to storytelling, infusing his debut novel with honesty and compassion. In retirement, he continues to embrace new adventures, living happily with his wife and enjoying life with their grown-up children nearby.