Of Little Consequence – A Memoir of Resilience, Family, and the Unpredictable Paths of Life

Author David G. Kidd presents Of Little Consequence, a deeply personal memoir that masterfully weaves humour, honesty, and history into a moving account of one man’s extraordinary journey through life’s triumphs and tribulations.

Born in 1946 in rural County Wexford, Ireland, David recounts his early years on a working family farm during the post-war period, a time defined by community spirit, faith, and hard work. Through evocative storytelling, he revisits a childhood coloured by both challenges and joy — from bottle-feeding orphaned lambs and mischief-filled days at school to the unwavering love and lessons of a close-knit family that nurtured strength and perseverance.

The book explores his time at a strict Dublin boarding school, where discipline met youthful rebellion, forging friendships and memories that would endure for decades. David goes on to share his ambitions for a military career, his travels abroad, and his encounters with love, loss, and renewal — each experience reflecting the humour, heart, and humility that shape his narrative.

More than a recollection of one life, Of Little Consequence serves as a window into a changing Ireland and Britain, tracing the social and cultural shifts that defined an era. With warmth and reflection, David captures what it means to belong, to endure, and to find purpose in the everyday.

What makes Of Little Consequence particularly compelling is David’s willingness to reveal both his joys and his hardships. His candid and inviting storytelling brings readers to his family’s farmhouse, into the schoolyard games, and through moments of both laughter and loss, allowing them to share in the tapestry of a life well-lived.

In his own words, the book is not about grand achievements or fame, but about the “little things” that shape a life — memories that, though seemingly small, carry deep meaning and lasting influence. Through this honest and heartfelt memoir, David reminds readers that no life is ever truly of little consequence.

Availability: Of Little Consequence is available now on Amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/imxarx2