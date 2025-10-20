Blyth Entrepreneur and Former Bodyguard Ian Rutherford Releases Autobiography ‘Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth’

From the streets of Blyth to building a multimillion-pound enterprise – Ian Rutherford’s new book Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth chronicles a remarkable life of transformation and determination.

Now available on Amazon, the biography charts Rutherford’s journey from unemployment in Newcastle to serving as a bodyguard for former U.S. President George W. Bush, before going on to establish his own multimillion-pound security company.

Self-published and available worldwide, the book offers a candid and compelling look at a life shaped by perseverance and courage. Growing up on the Cowpen Estate in Blyth – one of England’s most deprived areas – Rutherford’s story is a testament to resilience in the face of adversity.

From a young man struggling to find direction to a respected authority in counter-terrorism and intelligence training, Mission Accomplished captures how Rutherford overcame formidable challenges to achieve success on a global stage.

“I’ve lived a mad life, and this book’s only a fraction of it. From growing up on a council estate to working with the former president of the United States and working around the world, it’s been a journey.” Said Ian Rutherford.

“This book isn’t about showing off, it’s about showing what’s possible when you keep going, no matter how tough it gets. It shows where I’ve come from and the lessons I’ve learned. There’s enough that happened in my life to fill more books, but for now, I’m proud to share this chapter of my life.”

The book takes readers on a compelling journey through the defining moments of Ian’s life, including his early years in the North East, his move to London to pursue a career in security, and the turbulent experiences that tested his resolve.

Among the deeply personal recollections included in the biography is a moving account of the 1989 Kegworth air disaster. Rutherford’s then-girlfriend was due to be on the ill-fated flight, which tragically crashed and claimed 47 lives.

The event profoundly shaped his outlook, instilling a deep appreciation for resilience and purpose that would later guide his life and work.

After early stints in London’s security industry, Rutherford’s career took a defining turn when he joined Walkabout Inns under the mentorship of Michael, the organisation’s chairman. Recognised for his discipline and leadership, Rutherford quickly rose through the ranks, eventually managing security operations across the UK for nearly two decades.

By the mid-1990s, he had established one of London’s largest security companies. Yet, success was not without hardship, including being falsely implicated in a serious firearms case that nearly derailed his life. His eventual vindication became a turning point, reinforcing his determination.

In the years that followed, Rutherford’s work took him to some of the world’s most high-profile environments.

In 1999, he served as a bodyguard during U.S. President George W. Bush’s four-day visit to Monaco, an experience that included moments of high tension, such as being detained at gunpoint and managing security during critical diplomatic movements.