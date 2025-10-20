Blyth Entrepreneur and Former Bodyguard Ian Rutherford Releases Autobiography ‘Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth’

From the streets of Blyth to building a multimillion-pound enterprise – Ian Rutherford’s new book Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth chronicles a remarkable life of transformation and determination.
Now available on Amazon, the biography charts Rutherford’s journey from unemployment in Newcastle to serving as a bodyguard for former U.S. President George W. Bush, before going on to establish his own multimillion-pound security company.
Self-published and available worldwide, the book offers a candid and compelling look at a life shaped by perseverance and courage. Growing up on the Cowpen Estate in Blyth – one of England’s most deprived areas – Rutherford’s story is a testament to resilience in the face of adversity.
From a young man struggling to find direction to a respected authority in counter-terrorism and intelligence training, Mission Accomplished captures how Rutherford overcame formidable challenges to achieve success on a global stage.
In the years that followed, Rutherford’s work took him to some of the world’s most high-profile environments.