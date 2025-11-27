Aravind Sakthivel Releases “The Leadership Trap”, Revealing the Hidden Pitfalls Undermining Modern Leaders

Author, technologist and Chief AI Officer Aravind Sakthivel has announced the forthcoming release of his new book, The Leadership Trap: Why Smart Leaders Fall Into 3 Death Spirals and How to Break Free, which will be available globally on Amazon from January 2026.

Drawing on more than twenty years of senior leadership experience and supported by extensive organisational research, the book uncovers the unseen patterns that can cause even high-performing leaders to lose their way.

Blending detailed analysis with real-world examples and practical assessment tools, The Leadership Trap explains how leadership failures tend to follow predictable behavioural loops that Aravind refers to as The 3 Death Spirals.

“Leadership failure rarely arrives as a single catastrophe,” said Aravind Sakthivel. “It builds quietly, through traps that feel rational in the moment. This book exposes those traps and equips leaders with practical frameworks to break free.”

Structured as both a diagnostic guide and a resilience-building toolkit, the book is designed for C-suite executives managing complexity, senior managers confronting cultural or performance challenges, and HR professionals and executive coaches supporting under-pressure teams. It also offers valuable insights for business owners focused on building trust-driven, sustainable leadership environments, as well as anyone aiming to avoid preventable derailment.

Further details can be found at www.aravindsakthivel.com/leadershiptrap.