Pastor Elvis Momodu Publishes New Book ‘The Shout That Changes Everything’

Pastor Elvis Momodu, the leader of RCCG City of the Truth Church in Glasgow, has launched his latest book, The Shout That Changes Everything.

The book explores the spiritual significance of sound in Scripture, tracing its role from creation through to the Second Coming of Christ. It examines how spoken words can influence faith, inspire transformation, and unlock spiritual breakthroughs.

With a rich background in ministry, Pastor Elvis has previously held leadership positions within the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in both Nigeria and the UK. He describes this latest release as a detailed study of the power of voice within Christian faith.

Currently serving as the senior pastor of RCCG City of the Truth Church under UK Region 4, Pastor Elvis remains a passionate preacher, teacher, and prophetic voice committed to guiding believers in their spiritual journey.

An established author, Pastor Elvis has written five books that combine deep biblical insights with practical applications for everyday Christian living.

His newest release, The Shout That Changes Everything, focuses on the central role of sound in Scripture and highlights the transformative potential of words when used in faith.

In the book, he explains how a shout of faith can act as a catalyst for change, breaking barriers, shifting spiritual atmospheres, and inspiring personal transformation.

Among his earlier works is God Does Not Change Destiny, which addresses the belief that destinies can be flawed or cursed and explores the unchanging intentionality of God’s divine plan.

His book More Than Being Born Again presents salvation as the start of a lifelong spiritual journey rather than a single emotional experience.

In When the Road Is Rough, Pastor Elvis offers perspective on enduring seasons of hardship, viewing them as preparation for greater responsibility and growth.

Another title, The Power At Work In You, delivers practical teaching on how believers can recognise and apply God’s power in their daily lives.

Across his works, Pastor Elvis tackles various aspects of Christian living, including salvation, perseverance, spiritual empowerment, and faith-driven transformation.

Alongside his wife, Pastor Rissy, he leads My Dearest, My Love, a marriage ministry dedicated to helping couples build God-centred relationships through biblical teaching, counselling, and prayer.

Through his preaching, leadership, and written works, Pastor Elvis continues to inspire believers across the globe with messages of faith and hope.

The Shout That Changes Everything is now available through major online book retailers, including Amazon, Google Play Books, and via the author’s official website at www.pastorelvismomodu.com.