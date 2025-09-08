New Release ‘The Life of Rex’ Explores Healing Through a Dog’s Eyes

A touching and thought-provoking new book, The Life of Rex by Rex Makemson, shares the remarkable story of a dog’s journey—from energetic puppyhood to trusted therapy companion—told entirely through his own perspective. At its heart lies a tale of love, loyalty, and the healing power of animals.

Drawing on the author’s 20 years of experience as a professional dog trainer and behaviourist, this debut novel offers a blend of engaging narrative and practical insight. Set against the backdrop of rural England, it follows Rex as he joins the Richardson family, becoming a source of laughter and companionship before stepping into a vital role during a family health crisis.

Written in memory of two cherished dogs, Misty and Charlie, the book weaves together humour, compassion, and real-life wisdom. Alongside the moving family story, readers discover Rex’s training journey—progressing through the Kennel Club’s Good Citizen scheme before becoming a fully qualified Pets As Therapy dog.

The book is as educational as it is emotional, giving readers an accessible understanding of canine learning, communication, and behaviour. It highlights the significance of positive reinforcement, the influence of body language, and the often-overlooked emotional intelligence of dogs.

“What began as a personal journey became something I felt needed to be shared,” says author Rex Makemson. “Dogs give us everything without asking for much. This book is my way of honouring that devotion—and ensuring it’s never forgotten.”

Early readers have praised the book for its blend of heart and knowledge. One reviewer commented, “Seeing the world from the perspective of a dog gave me a better insight into their behaviour. The story ultimately brought tears to my eyes.” Others noted the author’s rare ability to balance warmth and sadness with honesty and depth.

The Life of Rex stands as both a family story and a tribute to the enduring connection between people and their dogs. It celebrates the resilience, companionship, and unconditional love that continue to define our relationships with animals.