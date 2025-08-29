Ex-Lorry Driver Turns Children’s Author at 70 with Fun-Filled Story Series

A retired lorry driver, mechanic, and police officer has swapped tools and traffic reports for storybook characters and comedy, publishing his first children’s books in his seventies.

Glyn Davies didn’t set out to be an author. His journey began over three decades ago when he penned Trevor the Tractor in the cab of a broken-down lorry, waiting for help. Intended only as a bedtime tale for his daughter, the story has since evolved into a delightful published collection capturing imaginations across generations.

“I wanted my stories to be a legacy for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said Glyn Davies. “If I can make people laugh along the way, that’s a bonus.”

Taking inspiration from ordinary moments — from quirky sheds to advertising logos and cherished childhood memories — Davies has created a world of humorous characters, including Catastrophic Santa and the space-faring Phartman. His love of slapstick humour reflects the influence of legendary comedians like Laurel and Hardy and Charlie Chaplin.

Having spent decades travelling across Europe and the Middle East for work, Davies has now embraced self-publishing on Amazon, transforming his private family stories into an uplifting creative journey.

“Growing old is a privilege, but growing up is optional,” he added. “I’ve always loved making people smile, and I’ll keep writing for as long as I have ideas.”

His books are now available via Amazon and his website, with Davies hoping they’ll continue to bring joy to “anyone who’s still a kid inside” for future generations.