MK Mann Announces Inspiring New Book MORE, Encouraging Women to Redefine Their Limits

Midlands-based entrepreneur and business coach MK Mann is set to release her latest book, MORE: Because Sometimes Less Is Just Less, a powerful exploration of transformation, resilience, and redefining what’s possible.

Part memoir and part manifesto, MORE charts MK’s extraordinary journey from an abused and silenced teenager to a thriving businesswoman and globally recognised coach, inspiring women everywhere to embrace their strength and potential.

MK’s story begins with adversity. Growing up surrounded by poverty and abuse, she attempted to take her own life at just 15 years old, believing she had no other escape. At 16, she left home with her childhood sweetheart — now her husband — realising that survival and success would demand courageous change.

Despite the challenges, MK’s determination never faltered. As she built her family, she explored diverse career opportunities, eventually running several businesses and establishing herself within the advertising industry. Yet she remained committed to personal growth and education.

In 2011, MK achieved her Law Degree from The Open University, completing the course in half the usual time. More recently, she earned a First-Class Master’s in Creative Writing from Nottingham Trent University, proving that her commitment to self-belief and relentless learning continues to shape her success.

“I know what it feels like to shrink yourself and settle for less,” MK said. “But ‘less’ isn’t safety or security. It’s just less. My book is for every person who knows they’re capable of more but feels stuck. It’s a rallying cry for boldness, freedom, and purpose.”

Today, in addition to her businesses, MK runs Power, Purpose & Possibility. The 52-week coaching programme empowers men and women to rewrite their stories, break financial and emotional cycles, and step fully into their potential. Her message is striking a chord worldwide, with her social media-based coaching platform growing by more than 10,000 followers since May 2025.

The upcoming launch of MORE, the first in a series of books, represents a natural next step in her mission to inspire women to claim their voices and create lives they don’t need to escape from. Fierce, unflinching, and deeply practical, the book offers both raw storytelling and actionable tools for transformation.

“Success to me isn’t about awards or followers, it’s about changing the story,” says MK. “I’ve built successful businesses, a stable home and raised thriving children, and I want every single person on the planet to know that a life of abundance, whatever that looks like for them, is within reach.”

MORE will be released November 2025. Published by London Book Publishers, MORE by MK Mann will be available worldwide in both print and digital formats through Amazon, Waterstones, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Books.