MK Mann Announces Inspiring New Book MORE, Encouraging Women to Redefine Their Limits

Midlands-based entrepreneur and business coach MK Mann is set to release her latest book, MORE: Because Sometimes Less Is Just Less, a powerful exploration of transformation, resilience, and redefining what’s possible.
Part memoir and part manifesto, MORE charts MK’s extraordinary journey from an abused and silenced teenager to a thriving businesswoman and globally recognised coach, inspiring women everywhere to embrace their strength and potential.
MK’s story begins with adversity. Growing up surrounded by poverty and abuse, she attempted to take her own life at just 15 years old, believing she had no other escape. At 16, she left home with her childhood sweetheart — now her husband — realising that survival and success would demand courageous change.
Despite the challenges, MK’s determination never faltered. As she built her family, she explored diverse career opportunities, eventually running several businesses and establishing herself within the advertising industry. Yet she remained committed to personal growth and education.
In 2011, MK achieved her Law Degree from The Open University, completing the course in half the usual time. More recently, she earned a First-Class Master’s in Creative Writing from Nottingham Trent University, proving that her commitment to self-belief and relentless learning continues to shape her success.