Anthony Mondal’s A Burst of Sunshine Illuminates the Beauty of Grief and Grace

Poet and artist Anthony Mondal announces the release of A Burst of Sunshine, his second poetry collection. The volume is lovingly dedicated to his departed parents and to anyone searching for peace, strength, and emotional renewal through verse.
“Let light prevail and darkness be gone.” This profound yet simple sentiment pulses through the pages of A Burst of Sunshine, where themes of mourning, appreciation, memory, and resilience take centre stage. With moving candour, Mondal recounts the sorrow of losing his parents, portraying their lingering presence as flower petals scattered in blessing. His deeply intimate poems honour a love that continues beyond death, gently guiding readers to rediscover life’s quiet beauty amidst their own moments of loss.