Anthony Mondal’s A Burst of Sunshine Illuminates the Beauty of Grief and Grace

Poet and artist Anthony Mondal announces the release of A Burst of Sunshine, his second poetry collection. The volume is lovingly dedicated to his departed parents and to anyone searching for peace, strength, and emotional renewal through verse.

“Let light prevail and darkness be gone.” This profound yet simple sentiment pulses through the pages of A Burst of Sunshine, where themes of mourning, appreciation, memory, and resilience take centre stage. With moving candour, Mondal recounts the sorrow of losing his parents, portraying their lingering presence as flower petals scattered in blessing. His deeply intimate poems honour a love that continues beyond death, gently guiding readers to rediscover life’s quiet beauty amidst their own moments of loss.

In the book’s introduction, Mondal describes the quiet moment of inspiration that sparked the work: a morning when warm rays of sunshine fell across his writing desk, lighting his face, arms, heart and soul. That burst of sunlight became a vivid symbol of life’s unexpected beauty, awakening him from tiredness and sorrow. Through these poems, he hopes to share that same transformative light with readers, offering them a moment of calm, reflection and renewed hope.

A Burst of Sunshine is not only a personal tribute but also a dedication to humanity itself. Mondal addresses all sensitive, kind and intelligent people — women, men, boys and girls from every walk of life — recognising in them the dreams and hopes for a better tomorrow. The collection invites readers to embrace empathy, understanding and the quiet strength found in shared human experience.

Written in clear, heartfelt language, the poems balance intimacy with universality. They encourage readers to pause, remember those they have loved and lost, and find light even in the darkest corners. Each piece is designed to resonate with anyone who values the power of poetry to comfort, heal and reveal enduring truths about love and memory.

Mondal’s voice is both deeply personal and warmly inclusive. His reflections on grief and remembrance are offered with the hope that readers will find their own moments of light and peace within these pages. A Burst of Sunshine stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of memory to shape our lives with kindness and grace.