Femi Martin Releases Author of Life, a Spiritual and Poetic Vision of Creation

Femi Martin, a Nigerian-born writer based in the UK, has released his latest book Author of Life — a spiritual and poetic reinterpretation of the creation story. Now available on Amazon, this new work deepens Martin’s growing literary repertoire and offers a compelling exploration of existence, identity, and awakening.

What if the beginning wasn’t just the start of time, but the awakening of something eternal within us? Author of Life invites readers on a journey through the unknown — a lyrical and deeply reflective exploration of life’s first breath and the mystery that surrounds it. Drawing from both imagination and personal truth, the book reimagines what it means to begin, not just as a physical moment, but as a divine encounter.

The book opens in a place of absolute stillness — a silent void, untouched by light or motion. From that silence comes a pulse: the rise of breath, water, illumination, and spirit. Through vivid poetic imagery and emotive rhythm, Martin breathes life into a sacred world where the first moment carries cosmic significance. The writing doesn’t follow traditional plot structures — instead, it flows like revelation, intertwining spiritual reflection with lyrical intensity.

This is a book that brings readers close to the core of life itself. Through a lens that feels both ancient and personal, Martin paints the emergence of life in language that is evocative yet grounded. His work speaks to universal yearnings — the mystery of where we come from, the power of belief, the search for meaning, and the quiet courage that lies within. Rather than providing certainty, the narrative invites introspection.

At its essence, Author of Life is a reminder. A reminder of the miracle of being, the serenity that came before the storm, and the light that first pierced the darkness. It’s a quiet meditation as much as a literary experience — one that reflects a soul intent on using words to connect the tangible with the divine.

What makes Femi’s voice stand out is the sincerity of it. His writing doesn’t posture or preach. Instead, it feels like a conversation with someone who has wrestled with the big questions and come away with something honest to say. For readers of spiritual literature, reflective fiction, or poetic storytelling, this book is a fresh and soulful offering that lingers long after the final page.

Watch the official trailer:

https://youtu.be/w3EGHto-R1A

Order the book on Amazon:

https://amzn.eu/d/9Ct5WzD

Visit the official website:

https://femimartin.co.uk

About the Author

Femi Martin is a Nigerian-born author living in the UK with his four children. A lifelong reader and spiritual thinker, he uses storytelling to explore the world around him and communicate deeper truths through words. Author of Life is the latest addition to his growing body of work.