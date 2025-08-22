Cardinal Pole Celebrates Exceptional Academic Progress Through Compassion and Community

Cardinal Pole Catholic School, crowned 2024 School of the Year, is proud to announce another year of outstanding academic success, placing the school among the top 25% nationally. This remarkable achievement reflects the school’s steadfast dedication to compassion, inclusion, and a strong sense of community.
Executive Headteacher, Adam Hall, said: “We work with every young person, and we do so through patience, structure, and a belief in their potential. Our results are proof that when you treat children with dignity and compassion, they rise. This is what education in Hackney demands of us, that we see the potential in every child, no matter the circumstances. We don’t close our doors to those seeking help.“
Progress has been particularly strong across multiple subjects, including English Language, English Literature, History, and Religious Education. The arts also continue to thrive, with 100% of students in 3D Design, 94% in Art, and 83% in Music achieving at least a grade 4. These impressive results position Cardinal Pole’s creative departments among the highest-performing in the country.