Cardinal Pole Celebrates Exceptional Academic Progress Through Compassion and Community

Cardinal Pole Catholic School, crowned 2024 School of the Year, is proud to announce another year of outstanding academic success, placing the school among the top 25% nationally. This remarkable achievement reflects the school’s steadfast dedication to compassion, inclusion, and a strong sense of community.

Executive Headteacher, Adam Hall, said: “We work with every young person, and we do so through patience, structure, and a belief in their potential. Our results are proof that when you treat children with dignity and compassion, they rise. This is what education in Hackney demands of us, that we see the potential in every child, no matter the circumstances. We don’t close our doors to those seeking help.“

Progress has been particularly strong across multiple subjects, including English Language, English Literature, History, and Religious Education. The arts also continue to thrive, with 100% of students in 3D Design, 94% in Art, and 83% in Music achieving at least a grade 4. These impressive results position Cardinal Pole’s creative departments among the highest-performing in the country.

Head of Year 11, David Wilson, commented, “I am immensely proud of our students’ fantastic achievements in their GCSE examinations. Throughout the year, they have shown hard work, dedication and resilience – in lessons, revision sessions and mock exams. I would like to thank our supportive staff and parents for their constant encouragement throughout the year. We are confident that our students are well-prepared for the next steps in their journey, and we look forward to welcoming many of them back to continue their education in our sixth form.”

Highlights from individual students include: Jamal Barrie with 99888888, Ryan Rodriguez with 99888887 and Manuella Berko with 99987776.

Jamal said of his results, “I feel very appreciative of my results, I worked very hard. I’m happy I got all the grades I needed, and had the support and motivation from my teachers at Cardinal Pole. I believe Providence is key!”