London’s Court Theatre Training Company Joins Federation of Drama Schools in Historic First

London-based Court Theatre Training Company, known for its dynamic and contemporary approach to drama education, has announced its official membership in the Federation of Drama Schools (FDS).

This milestone is particularly significant as it marks the first time a new institution has been accepted into the Federation since its formation, establishing Court Theatre Training Company as a key player in the UK’s drama training landscape.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be accepted into the Federation of Drama Schools,” said Paul Taylor, Executive Director of Court Theatre Training Company.

“This recognition validates decades of work by our faculty, alumni, and students and opens a new era of opportunity, visibility, and excellence.”

Membership in the Federation signals that Court Theatre Training Company meets the highest standards of training in the industry. For students and alumni alike, it offers stronger credibility and greater opportunities with casting professionals, directors, and agents across the performing arts.

Established in 1989, the company has developed a strong reputation for delivering exceptional actor training, pioneering outreach programmes, and supporting students in building sustainable careers in theatre, television, and film.

Its inclusion in the Federation recognises more than thirty years of outstanding performance and reflects the evolving direction of drama education within the UK.

With a focus on inclusivity and adaptability, Court Theatre Training Company continues to stand out through its open audition policy, comprehensive outreach work, and UKVI approval for international students — reinforcing its dedication to accessible, forward-looking training for aspiring actors.

About the Federation of Drama Schools

The Federation of Drama Schools was established in 2017. Evolving from a group of drama school training providers who came together initially in 1969 as the Conference of Drama Schools (CDS), the 22 member schools at the time offered courses in Acting, Musical Theatre, Directing and Technical Theatre training, which were accredited by the National Council for Drama Training (NCDT). In 2012, these 2 bodies merged to form Drama UK. In 2017, this organisation dissolved, and the Federation of Drama Schools was created.

The Federation of Drama Schools partners are institutions that provide conservatoire vocational training for those who want to be professional performers, theatre makers and technical theatre practitioners. The courses they offer are for the most part for students of 18 years and over, and are fully established, recognised and regulated as higher education qualifications.

Each Federation partner offers a range of different courses and programmes. They are also individual in terms of particular ethos and approaches- there is no ‘set’ programme or course of studies, just as there is no ‘fixed’ ideal of what characteristics make a great performer or performance maker.

All partner schools do adhere to shared principles and characteristics that underpin their training programmes, and these are used to underpin the consideration of new partners. These hallmarks outline the key elements of a professional training experience and are what might be expected from any course that is intended to prepare for a professional performance career.