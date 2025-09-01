London’s Court Theatre Training Company Joins Federation of Drama Schools in Historic First

London-based Court Theatre Training Company, known for its dynamic and contemporary approach to drama education, has announced its official membership in the Federation of Drama Schools (FDS).
This milestone is particularly significant as it marks the first time a new institution has been accepted into the Federation since its formation, establishing Court Theatre Training Company as a key player in the UK’s drama training landscape.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be accepted into the Federation of Drama Schools,” said Paul Taylor, Executive Director of Court Theatre Training Company.
“This recognition validates decades of work by our faculty, alumni, and students and opens a new era of opportunity, visibility, and excellence.”
Membership in the Federation signals that Court Theatre Training Company meets the highest standards of training in the industry. For students and alumni alike, it offers stronger credibility and greater opportunities with casting professionals, directors, and agents across the performing arts.
Established in 1989, the company has developed a strong reputation for delivering exceptional actor training, pioneering outreach programmes, and supporting students in building sustainable careers in theatre, television, and film.
Its inclusion in the Federation recognises more than thirty years of outstanding performance and reflects the evolving direction of drama education within the UK.
With a focus on inclusivity and adaptability, Court Theatre Training Company continues to stand out through its open audition policy, comprehensive outreach work, and UKVI approval for international students — reinforcing its dedication to accessible, forward-looking training for aspiring actors.