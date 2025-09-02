Why Revelation Knowledge Matters: UK Churches Can Learn from Shincheonji Tanzania’s Landmark Bible Exam

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, Peter Tribe Tanzania Church, led by Chief Instructor Yoon Hyun-chul, organised a “Public Bible Exam on the Book of Revelation” on 18th August in Dar es Salaam and several other cities. The event brought together local Protestant pastors and Shincheonji members, fostering deeper Bible-focused fellowship.

The initiative aimed to assess participants’ understanding of Revelation — a scripture central to Christian faith — while prompting reflection on whether believers have remained faithful to God’s Word as instructed in Revelation 22:18–19. The exam featured 10 main questions and 33 sub-questions, encouraging attendees to ask themselves: “Have I truly believed and lived according to God’s Word?”

A total of 138 participants joined, including 98 pastors. Unlike the previous year’s exam in Korea, where only one pastor took part, this marked the first major overseas event with significant pastoral involvement. While Shincheonji members achieved an average score of 95 points compared to 7 points among pastors, organisers emphasised that the purpose was spiritual reflection, not competition.

One local pastor admitted: “Watching Shincheonji members confidently write down the answers today made me reflect on my own faith and calling as a pastor. From now on, I want to learn Revelation through the Shincheonji Zion Christian Mission Centre, and guide my church members to the way of God and teach them correctly so that they can enter heaven.”

Chairman Man-Hee Lee reinforced the message: “In order to enter heaven, one must fully understand and keep the words of Revelation without adding to or subtracting from them.”

He further stated: “The standard for discerning truth from falsehood, orthodoxy from heresy, is not human tradition or doctrine, but only the Word of the Bible.”

Founded in 2018, Shincheonji Tanzania Church has grown to approximately 2,440 members and continues to strengthen ties with local pastors while sharing Bible-based teachings.

Why This Matters for UK Churches

The example from Tanzania underscores a vital lesson: Scripture must remain central to Christian life. For churches in the UK, particularly those working to engage younger generations, this event highlights the importance of grounding faith in biblical truth rather than tradition alone.

When believers unite around God’s Word, faith deepens, and communities flourish. If UK churches adopt a similar commitment, it could ignite a spiritual revival among young people who yearn for a faith that is lived out, not just preached.