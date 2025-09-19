Briars Group Secures Place on NWUPC Global Mobility Services Framework

Briars Group, a global expansion specialist, has been awarded a position on Lot 3: Employer of Record (EOR) within the respected North Western Universities Purchasing Consortium (NWUPC) Global Mobility Services Framework.

This appointment gives UK universities direct access to a compliant, efficient, and cost-effective solution for engaging international staff.

With universities expanding their reach overseas, demand for a flexible hiring model that meets local labour regulations has grown. Yet establishing operations abroad is often expensive, complex, and slow due to differing compliance rules and drawn-out procurement processes.

Briars, which supports more than 3,000 organisations across 100 countries and brings three decades of expertise, will now deliver universities a streamlined, risk-managed way to employ staff globally without creating a local entity.

Through Lot 3 – Employer of Record, Briars acts as the official employer for overseas staff, ensuring adherence to tax, payroll, HR, and employment laws. This reduces the strain on university HR, payroll, and legal teams, enabling them to focus on teaching, research, and administration.

Other benefits include reduced costs by avoiding entity set-up, faster onboarding of international talent, and bypassing lengthy procurement processes thanks to Briars’ pre-approved supplier status on the NWUPC framework.

Andrew Fahey, CEO of Briars Group said: “We are delighted to be appointed to the NWUPC Global Mobility Services Framework. Universities are at the heart of advancing knowledge and fostering international collaboration, and we’re proud to help them achieve that on a global scale.

“This appointment highlights Briars’ proven expertise in compliance, HR, and workforce solutions. It’s an exciting venture for the company that allows us to help universities all over the country access international and domestic staff flexibly and compliantly.”

Unlike platform-only providers, Briars delivers a bespoke, hands-on service, working as an extension of university HR, payroll, and compliance teams. This ensures institutions can prioritise education, research, and student success while Briars manages the complexity of overseas employment.

