181 Pastors Join Educational Programme Following “Revealed Word”

In Ethiopia, eighty-four churches spanning ten cities have formally replaced their signboards to read Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony. At a dedicated ceremony, the pastors of these congregations announced that they had joined Shincheonji, pledging to teach the New Covenant Revelation and to stand together through the “revealed Word.”

The movement traces its origins to Pastor Asefa Angeto, President of the Misgana Denomination Association, who attended the “2nd Global Invitation Revelation Seminar” in South Korea. Inspired by the seminar, he returned to Ethiopia and travelled to over one hundred churches, hosting seminars and sharing his testimony of the message he had heard. His travels have sparked a period of significant change among Ethiopian Christians.

The new signboards are regarded not merely as a rebrand but as a visible declaration of unity and of their focus on a Word-centred faith. At the ceremony, the pastors collectively affirmed: “We resolve to preach this Word throughout Ethiopia, so that both pastors and believers may follow the truth and devote themselves more fervently to the ministry of the Word.”

At present, 181 pastors in Ethiopia are enrolled in Shincheonji’s education programme, studying what they believe to be the fulfilment of biblical prophecy and preparing to share this teaching with a wider audience.

Reflections for Christians and Communities in Britain

For believers in the UK, these developments highlight the power of Scripture to bring about unity and renewal. They encourage Christians to consider their own dedication to the Word and to reflect on how they embody their faith in everyday life.

For the wider community, the Ethiopian story illustrates how faith can build resilience, nurture hope and encourage collective purpose. At a time when divisions often dominate headlines, such examples invite people in Britain to reflect on how belief and shared values can foster stronger, more compassionate communities.