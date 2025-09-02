Felix & Spear Presents John Lyons: ‘The Language of Painting’ Exhibition

Felix & Spear proudly announces John Lyons: The Language of Painting, an exhibition dedicated to the distinguished painter and poet John Lyons (b. 1933), whose work has shaped the cultural dialogue between Britain and the Caribbean.

Originally from Trinidad and resident in the United Kingdom since the 1950s, Lyons has pursued a career that seamlessly blends the visual and literary arts. His paintings, deeply rooted in Caribbean folklore and mythology, explore themes of storytelling, memory, and imagination. Through his dual practice as a poet and painter, Lyons creates an artistic language where words and images coexist in powerful dialogue.

Featuring works spanning his entire career, the exhibition celebrates the breadth of Lyons’ artistic achievements. His paintings, recognised for their vibrant colour palettes, symbolic motifs, and lyrical quality, demonstrate his ability to merge poetic sensitivity with visual mastery.

Each piece highlights Lyons’ talent for transforming the rhythms of verse into dynamic painterly compositions, inviting viewers into a creative world shaped by over sixty years of exploration and invention.

With his works exhibited nationally and internationally and represented in major collections, Lyons has made a lasting contribution to the arts. John Lyons: The Language of Painting offers audiences the chance to experience the vision of an artist whose impact on British and Caribbean cultural heritage continues to resonate with originality and depth.

The exhibition will be open to the public at Felix & Spear from 11 September to 2 November 2025.

About John Lyons



John Lyons (b. 1933, Port of Spain, Trinidad), lives and works in Cambridgeshire, England. Lyons moved to England in 1959 to study at Goldsmiths College, later earning an Art Teachers’ Diploma from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Over a 27-year teaching career, he maintained a prolific artistic and literary practice, exhibiting widely and publishing seven poetry collections. His work has featured in major exhibitions including Life Between Islands: British Caribbean Art 1950s- Now (Tate Britain, 2021–22) and No Colour Bar: Black British Art in Action (Guildhall Gallery, 2016). Solo exhibitions include Carnivalesque (2024-25, The Whitworth and The Box), Mythopoeia (1997) and Behind the Carnival (1992–94). Lyons has served on national arts panels, adjudicated major awards, and co-founded the Hourglass Studio Gallery and HEADS to promote community arts. In 2003 he received the Windrush Arts Achievement Award. His children’s poetry collection Dancing in the Rain was shortlisted for the 2016 CLiPPA Award and in 2025 won the Cholmondeley Award from The Society of Authors.