Newcastle Tutors Becoming Emotional Lifelines for Struggling Students, Says TutorExtra

More families across Newcastle are turning to tutors to help children rebuild their confidence and regain focus, according to leading tutoring platform TutorExtra.

Parents across the city report that many children are facing emotional challenges rather than purely academic ones following years of disrupted learning.

TutorExtra, which operates across the UK, reveals that since 2024 there has been a sharp increase in Newcastle parents mentioning confidence, motivation, and focus when searching for a tutor.

“Our son didn’t need help with maths. He needed help believing in himself,” said Claire R., a parent from Gosforth. “His tutor gave him the confidence that school just couldn’t.”

“We used to be asked about exam results,” explained Mark T., an English tutor based in Jesmond. “Now it’s more like: ‘Can you help my child come out of their shell?’”

While maths and English remain highly sought-after subjects, parents are increasingly prioritising personality fit and emotional support over academic expertise. Many children even describe their tutors as mentors or the only adults who truly listen.

This trend comes amid growing pressure on schools, larger class sizes, and mounting concerns over student mental health.

TutorExtra, which lists hundreds of tutors across the North East, notes that families now see tutoring as offering emotional as well as academic support. One parent even described her daughter’s weekly tutoring session as “part lesson, part therapy.”

“We’re hearing the same thing again and again from Newcastle parents: ‘We just want our child to feel confident again,’” said a TutorExtra spokesperson.

“A confident child is a capable child. Tutoring done right can support both.”

