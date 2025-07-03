Agilio Software Acquires Blue Stream Academy to Build All-in-One Healthcare Learning and Compliance Platform

Agilio Software, a prominent name in healthcare technology, has announced the acquisition of Blue Stream Academy, a well-established provider of e-learning solutions for healthcare. This strategic move brings together two major players in Primary Care, forming a powerful and complementary platform for healthcare education and compliance.

The new combined platform will merge Blue Stream Academy’s extensive training content—designed for a broad range of healthcare professionals—with Agilio’s GP-specific course offering. This integration will ensure a comprehensive suite of learning resources, tailored to a wide variety of roles within the healthcare sector.

Through this acquisition, Agilio significantly extends its market reach, expanding beyond Primary Care into Social Care, Urgent Care, and Hospice & Palliative Care. Blue Stream Academy’s expertise in these specialised areas, alongside Agilio’s advanced platform for digital training, compliance, and workforce management, will open new opportunities to support organisations across the full care pathway.

“We are excited to join forces with Agilio Software,” said Casey Braddock, Blue Stream Academy CEO. “Our combined expertise and resources will enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers, providing them a broader range of content and access to Agilio’s platform of market-leading HR tools.”

Ben Betts, CEO of Agilio Software, echoed the enthusiasm:

“We are delighted to welcome Blue Stream Academy and all their customers to the Agilio family. This acquisition aligns with our vision of providing comprehensive and innovative healthcare learning solutions as part of making our frontline healthcare services operationally excellent. Together, we will continue to support and empower healthcare professionals with the best tools and resources available.”