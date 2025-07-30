SunKnowledge Expands Virtual Healthcare Support with Latest Client Onboarding

SunKnowledge Inc., a recognised leader in healthcare billing outsourcing and revenue cycle management, has successfully welcomed another distinguished client to its growing portfolio of Virtual Assistance (VA) services.

This latest partnership further reinforces SunKnowledge’s role as a dependable ally for healthcare organisations looking to ease the increasing administrative pressures tied to medical billing and operational workflows.

The company’s Virtual Assistant team continues to play a pivotal role in assisting healthcare providers of all sizes to streamline inefficiencies and regain control of essential back-office functions.

From prior authorization and eligibility verification to claims management and denial handling, SunKnowledge delivers a wide range of medical virtual assistants solutions that are precise, scalable, and cost-effective.



“We are thrilled to welcome another client to our VA services family,” said Ronnie Hastings, Director of Strategic Operations at SunKnowledge. “This engagement reaffirms the growing demand for intelligent, well-trained virtual assistance in healthcare. We don’t just reduce costs; we elevate standards and drive sustainable performance improvement.”

Why SunKnowledge Virtual Assistance Services Stand Out

SunKnowledge’s Virtual Assistants are trained in every aspect of medical billing, practice management, and compliance, ensuring an end-to-end solution that delivers both quality and speed. With HIPAA-compliant workflows and proprietary process automation tools, the company helps reduce administrative turnaround time, increase collections, and free up providers’ time to focus for patient care.



Unmatched Pricing – The Most Compelling Value Proposition

SunKnowledge proudly offers complete medical virtual assistance support at rates that lower conventional staffing cost by nearly 80%, without compromising on productivity or quality. The company also offers flexible engagement models that can be tailored to the exact needs of individual practices, hospitals and healthcare centers.

A Proven Track Record in Reducing Administrative Burden

As practices across the U.S. struggle with workforce shortages, growing claim denials, and regulatory complexities, the demand for Virtual Assistants has reached an all time high. And SunKnowledge has consistently stepped up to this challenge, providing not only workforce but also measurable improvements in revenue cycle performance.



“We are not just another VA vendor,” added Hastings. “We are a strategic partner committed to results. Our clients stay with us because of our competitive pricing as well as for our consistent productivity, accuracy, and accountability.”

The Ultimate Destination for Virtual Assistance in Healthcare

With this latest client procurement, SunKnowledge reinforces its position as the ultimate destination for any healthcare system looking for Virtual Assistance. As the company continues to innovate and expand, it invites practices and providers to experience a smarter, more affordable way to manage medical billing and back-office tasks.