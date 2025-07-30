Cemplicity Joins Forces with The Beryl Institute to Advance Global Patient Experience

Cemplicity, a world leader in patient-reported measurement and improvement, has announced a new supporting partnership with The Beryl Institute — an international community dedicated to enhancing the patient experience. This strategic collaboration unites two leaders in the field, aiming to broaden their global reach and accelerate transformative change across healthcare systems.

Cemplicity, headquartered in New Zealand and serving clients worldwide, specialises in real-time Patient-Reported Measures (PRMs) that aim to drive better care delivery, accountability, and outcomes. Built on the belief that the patient voice is essential to improving healthcare systems, Cemplicity’s platform allows healthcare providers to capture authentic patient feedback at scale. This feedback is then analysed and visualised through tools like dashboards and benchmarking, empowering teams to make data-driven decisions. Cemplicity distinguishes itself through robust, evidence-based methodologies, customisable and multilingual solutions, seamless digital workflows, and advanced analytics.

The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and organisations committed to improving the patient experience across the continuum of care. Founded on the belief that patient experience is a fundamental driver of healthcare quality and outcomes, the Institute serves as a central hub for thought leadership, resources, research, and collaboration. With members in over 80 countries, The Beryl Institute champions the human experience in healthcare and supports individuals and organisations through peer-reviewed research, webinars, professional certification, leadership development, and global conferences.