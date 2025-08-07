CollectionPro, recognised as the industry’s most comprehensive platform for managing out-of-network claims under the No Surprises Act (NSA) and Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR), has announced a significant achievement.

Having successfully resolved more than 10,000 cases, CollectionPro now stands as the foremost out-of-network claims solution in the United States. Backed by a specialist team of legal advisors and revenue cycle management (RCM) professionals, the company is reshaping how healthcare providers reclaim out-of-network income in an increasingly complex regulatory climate.

At the helm of CollectionPro’s legal and strategic operations is David Nissanoff, widely regarded as an undisputed authority in the field. “As the legal backbone and strategic force behind CollectionPro, David Nissanoff has emerged as an undisputable expert in the field,” leading provider representation in arbitrations, negotiations, and statutory compliance under the NSA and related frameworks. His unparalleled insight into healthcare legislation and payer tactics has positioned CollectionPro as not merely a billing solution, but a vital legal partner in navigating the dynamic IDR landscape.

“Winning over 10,000 cases isn’t just a number, it’s a testament to our relentless pursuit of justice for providers,” said Maverick Johnson, the spokesperson of CollectionPro. He further emphasized, “Our mission is quite simple. We assist healthcare organizations to fight back against underpayments and denials hidden behind NSA loopholes.”

Key Highlights That Make CollectionPro Different:

Millions Recovered from Disputed Claims through Arbitration and Settlement – CollectionsPro has helped healthcare providers recover millions of dollars tied up in underpaid or denied – CollectionsPro has helped healthcare providers recover millions of dollars tied up in underpaid or denied out-of-network claims . By leveraging the arbitration and settlement pathways under the No Surprises Act (NSA) and other regulatory frameworks, Collection Pro ensures that each disputed claim is pursued aggressively yet strategically.

End-to-End Management of IDR Filing, Batching, Negotiation, Eligibility Verification, and Compliance – Covering every stage of the Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) lifecycle. CollectionPro focuses on proper documentation submission within stipulated timeframes. This comprehensive approach streamlines the entire IDR process, reducing delays and errors while improving success rates.

Real-Time Updates and Documentation Tracking – Providing real-time insights into claim status, documentation progress, and next-step alerts. CollectionPro ensures transparency for all stakeholders and reduces dependency. So you can track every document, deadline, and payer interaction efficiently, eliminating gaps and enhancing overall workflow productivity.

Legal Representation in Federal and State-Level IDR Appeals and Arbitrations – With a legal team dedicated to representation in both federal and state IDR disputes, CollectionPro guides providers through the complexities of legal protocols while defending their rights in arbitration. Whether it’s drafting formal appeals, presenting supporting evidence, or even engaging directly with arbitrators, the legal experts take care of it all. From ensuring that every case is legally sound, the expert is positioned for favorable resolution.

Comprehensive Account Management Resolution – Beyond individual claims, CollectionPro further offers a full-scale account management solution. Focused on identifying trends, monitoring payer behavior, and proactively resolving reimbursement issues, the dedicated account managers collaborate closely with providers to resolve persistent bottlenecks. This holistic oversight, in short, helps reduce recurring denials and fosters long-term operational efficiency in the revenue cycle.

CollectionPro’s clients include physician groups, urgent care centers, imaging facilities, and ambulatory surgery centers, all of whom benefit from a white-glove legal billing partnership. In an industry plagued by administrative burdens and payer resistance, CollectionPro simplifies the NSA process with transparency, legal muscle, and results that speak louder than promises.