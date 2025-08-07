CollectionPro, recognised as the industry’s most comprehensive platform for managing out-of-network claims under the No Surprises Act (NSA) and Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR), has announced a significant achievement.
Having successfully resolved more than 10,000 cases, CollectionPro now stands as the foremost out-of-network claims solution in the United States. Backed by a specialist team of legal advisors and revenue cycle management (RCM) professionals, the company is reshaping how healthcare providers reclaim out-of-network income in an increasingly complex regulatory climate.
At the helm of CollectionPro’s legal and strategic operations is David Nissanoff, widely regarded as an undisputed authority in the field. “As the legal backbone and strategic force behind CollectionPro, David Nissanoff has emerged as an undisputable expert in the field,” leading provider representation in arbitrations, negotiations, and statutory compliance under the NSA and related frameworks. His unparalleled insight into healthcare legislation and payer tactics has positioned CollectionPro as not merely a billing solution, but a vital legal partner in navigating the dynamic IDR landscape.