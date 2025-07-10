Sonovo Unveils Under-Pillow Bone Conduction Speaker to Aid Tinnitus Sleep Relief

UK-based health tech firm Sonovo has launched an innovative new device that aims to bring relief to millions affected by tinnitus-related sleep disruption, using a silent and user-friendly approach.

With the release of its new Sonata 2.0 bone conduction speaker, Sonovo enters the wellness market with a purpose-driven product tailored for individuals suffering from tinnitus. The discreet under-pillow device is designed to help users relax and fall asleep without the need for intrusive wearables or audible machines.

Tinnitus, marked by a constant ringing or buzzing in the ears, is estimated to affect 7.6 million people across the UK, with roughly 1.5 million living with severe forms that interfere with daily life and rest. Night-time proves particularly challenging, as silence tends to amplify the symptoms. While traditional sound therapy relies on ambient noise machines or headphones, Sonovo’s bone conduction approach represents a quieter, more considerate alternative.

Bone conduction works by delivering sound directly to the inner ear through vibrations passed via the pillow and cheekbones, entirely bypassing the eardrum. This technique allows users to enjoy calming sounds without disturbing others in the same room, making it ideal for shared sleeping environments.

“I’ve had tinnitus for years, and I could never find anything that truly helped me sleep, at least not without frustrating drawbacks,” said Jack Bridge, the founder of Sonovo.

“That’s why I developed the Sonata 2.0. I wanted something small, effective, and personal, something that wouldn’t disturb my partner and didn’t involve putting anything inside my ears.”

The Sonata 2.0 weighs just 60g and slips seamlessly under any pillow, delivering relaxing sounds via Bluetooth from a user’s favourite apps, such as Calm, YouTube, Spotify, or white noise generators. There are no in-ear devices, no flashing lights, and no partner-disturbing speakers. Just clear, unobtrusive sound delivered directly to the user.

Sonovo was founded with a simple but powerful mission to provide affordable, barrier-free relief for those living with tinnitus.

Unlike many consumer health tech brands, Sonovo is not a medical device company. It does not claim to offer a cure – instead, it offers a realistic, accessible aid to help sufferers cope with one of the condition’s most difficult symptoms: insomnia.

“We’re not here to promise silence or sell fake hope. We just want to give people back their nights,” added Jack Bridge. “For those of us who’ve struggled with tinnitus, that’s life-changing.”

The company is proudly UK-based, offers next working day delivery, and is listed on the Tinnitus UK Charity website as part of its official Corporate Partner Brands directory.

Since its soft launch earlier this year, the Sonata 2.0 has already begun gaining traction among UK consumers.

Feedback from early adopters has been overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the comfort of not wearing anything in their ears, the ability to use their own sounds and playlists and the non-intrusive design that fits into any bedroom setup.

A recent customer wrote: “I’ve tried everything – white noise, earplugs, headbands. Nothing worked until now. The Sonata sits under my pillow and lets me pick the sound I need without bothering my partner. It’s discreet and just works.”

Sonovo donates 5% of every purchase to Tinnitus UK, the leading national charity supporting research, education, and support for those with tinnitus.

Jack Bridge added: “As someone who’s lived with this condition, it matters to me that we don’t just make profit – we give back to those trying to find real, lasting solutions.”

Sonovo also regularly engages with the tinnitus community through events, social media, and educational blog content focused on managing symptoms, stress, and sleep hygiene.