Sonovo Unveils Under-Pillow Bone Conduction Speaker to Aid Tinnitus Sleep Relief

UK-based health tech firm Sonovo has launched an innovative new device that aims to bring relief to millions affected by tinnitus-related sleep disruption, using a silent and user-friendly approach.
With the release of its new Sonata 2.0 bone conduction speaker, Sonovo enters the wellness market with a purpose-driven product tailored for individuals suffering from tinnitus. The discreet under-pillow device is designed to help users relax and fall asleep without the need for intrusive wearables or audible machines.
Tinnitus, marked by a constant ringing or buzzing in the ears, is estimated to affect 7.6 million people across the UK, with roughly 1.5 million living with severe forms that interfere with daily life and rest. Night-time proves particularly challenging, as silence tends to amplify the symptoms. While traditional sound therapy relies on ambient noise machines or headphones, Sonovo’s bone conduction approach represents a quieter, more considerate alternative.
Bone conduction works by delivering sound directly to the inner ear through vibrations passed via the pillow and cheekbones, entirely bypassing the eardrum. This technique allows users to enjoy calming sounds without disturbing others in the same room, making it ideal for shared sleeping environments.