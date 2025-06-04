People Insight and UCEA Report Highlights Growing Gap Between Academic and Professional Staff in Higher Education

A new report published by People Insight in collaboration with the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) has brought to light a widening gap in workplace experience between academic staff and professional services employees within the UK’s higher education sector.

The findings, detailed in A Tale of Two Perspectives: Bridging the Gap in HE Employee Experience, are drawn from feedback provided by over 240,000 employees across more than 75 UK universities. It represents the most extensive sector-focused analysis of employee sentiment ever conducted in higher education.

Although the report identifies some areas of post-pandemic progress — such as a renewed sense of community and incremental improvements in career development — it also highlights how many of the employee support systems introduced during the COVID-19 crisis have since been removed. This has contributed to a re-emergence of departmental silos and uneven recovery trajectories between staff categories.

Key findings include:

Only 43% of academic staff feel they can comfortably manage their workload, compared to 63% of professional services staff.

Academic staff are far less likely to feel supported on wellbeing, with only 44% agreeing their university supports their health and wellbeing at work.

While 87% of academic staff find their work interesting and challenging, only 55% feel valued for what they do.

Satisfaction with total benefits among academic staff stands at just 38%, well below averages from other sectors.

Professor Ken Sloan, Chair of the UCEA Employee Reference Group and Vice-Chancellor of Harper Adams University, said: “This report is both honest and timely. It provides the sector with a clear view of where we have made progress and where more targeted effort is needed. By surfacing the experience of academic and professional services staff side by side, it gives institutions the insight to support meaningful change.”

Tom Debenham, Managing Director at People Insight, added: “Higher education institutions face growing financial and operational pressures. In this context, understanding employee experience, especially where it diverges, is more important than ever. Our report offers data-backed guidance to help universities design people strategies that are inclusive, fair and effective.”

The report includes practical, evidence-based recommendations for how HEIs can improve the experience of academic and professional services staff alike.

Case studies from institutions such as Manchester Metropolitan University and a selection of post-1992 and Russell Group universities showcase how survey insights have been turned into action — driving improvements in engagement, leadership communication and employee wellbeing.

The report also introduces the Inspire HE rankings — a new system recognising universities who excel in employee experience through effective employee listening.