The Ivybridge Collection Sets New Standard for Prestige Property Representation in Norfolk

A new estate agency has officially launched in Norfolk, offering a dedicated service for homes priced at £1,000,000 and above.
The Ivybridge Collection arrives with a mission to transform the way luxury homes are marketed and sold – championing a director-led, discreet approach rooted in elevated presentation and authentic storytelling.
Driven by a desire to challenge the status quo, founders Robert and Nicola Holmes-Chapman undertook a comprehensive analysis of over 200 premium listings across the county. Their research revealed that upwards of 70% of properties were showcased using generic templates, poor-quality imagery, and lacked the emotional resonance required to connect with discerning buyers.
“We built Ivybridge to do things differently,” said Robert Holmes-Chapman, Founding Director. “We believe high-value homes deserve more than a template. Our clients receive the level of care you might expect from a private family office – not a call centre.”
With this ethos in mind, The Ivybridge Collection limits its portfolio, ensuring each home receives a tailored marketing plan, hands-on involvement from the directors themselves, and a concierge-style service from initial contact through to after-sale care.
- Director-led relationships – Every client works directly with the founders. From initial valuation to viewings and negotiations, there’s no hand-off. It’s a rare model, but one that ensures consistency, trust, and strategic continuity.
- Cinematic and lifestyle-driven presentation – Properties are photographed and filmed with an editorial eye. The team orchestrates full-day shoots, often including dusk scenes, lifestyle styling, drone footage, and local area cinematography – crafting not just listings, but experiences.
- Aftercare that extends beyond completion – Unlike most agents, Ivybridge remains involved after the sale. Whether helping with relocation logistics, vendor press announcements, or assisting buyers with property introductions, they continue to act as a trusted partner.