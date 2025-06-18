The Ivybridge Collection Sets New Standard for Prestige Property Representation in Norfolk

A new estate agency has officially launched in Norfolk, offering a dedicated service for homes priced at £1,000,000 and above.

The Ivybridge Collection arrives with a mission to transform the way luxury homes are marketed and sold – championing a director-led, discreet approach rooted in elevated presentation and authentic storytelling.

Driven by a desire to challenge the status quo, founders Robert and Nicola Holmes-Chapman undertook a comprehensive analysis of over 200 premium listings across the county. Their research revealed that upwards of 70% of properties were showcased using generic templates, poor-quality imagery, and lacked the emotional resonance required to connect with discerning buyers.

“We built Ivybridge to do things differently,” said Robert Holmes-Chapman, Founding Director. “We believe high-value homes deserve more than a template. Our clients receive the level of care you might expect from a private family office – not a call centre.”

With this ethos in mind, The Ivybridge Collection limits its portfolio, ensuring each home receives a tailored marketing plan, hands-on involvement from the directors themselves, and a concierge-style service from initial contact through to after-sale care.

At the heart of their model are three distinctive principles:

Director-led relationships – Every client works directly with the founders. From initial valuation to viewings and negotiations, there’s no hand-off. It’s a rare model, but one that ensures consistency, trust, and strategic continuity.

– Every client works directly with the founders. From initial valuation to viewings and negotiations, there’s no hand-off. It’s a rare model, but one that ensures consistency, trust, and strategic continuity. Cinematic and lifestyle-driven presentation – Properties are photographed and filmed with an editorial eye. The team orchestrates full-day shoots, often including dusk scenes, lifestyle styling, drone footage, and local area cinematography – crafting not just listings, but experiences.

– Properties are photographed and filmed with an editorial eye. The team orchestrates full-day shoots, often including dusk scenes, lifestyle styling, drone footage, and local area cinematography – crafting not just listings, but experiences. Aftercare that extends beyond completion – Unlike most agents, Ivybridge remains involved after the sale. Whether helping with relocation logistics, vendor press announcements, or assisting buyers with property introductions, they continue to act as a trusted partner.

“We’re not trying to scale fast. We’re trying to do the best job possible for every single client,” added Nicola Holmes-Chapman. “When someone trusts us with a multi-million-pound asset, they deserve our full attention, creativity, and care. That’s what we deliver.”

Rather than relying on sales scripts or automation, The Ivybridge Collection invests in personal connections – often spending hours preparing for valuations, researching local market psychology, and crafting emotionally intelligent narratives that resonate with the right buyers.

Their commitment to quality over quantity is further reflected in their client selection process. Properties are only taken on if they meet Ivybridge’s internal standards, including architectural merit, lifestyle appeal, and alignment with the vendor’s expectations for premium-level presentation.

Inaugural Property: ‘The View’ – Drayton, Norfolk

The agency’s first listing, The View, epitomises its ethos. Offered at £1,250,000, this extraordinary 5,200 sq ft contemporary residence includes an infinity pool overlooking unspoilt countryside, a bespoke home cinema, private gym, and sauna, full-height glazing, polished concrete floors, and a dramatic triple-height entrance as well as tiered terraces and landscaped gardens designed for entertaining and privacy.

“Every detail at The View feels intentional,” said Holmes-Chapman. “It’s more than a home – it’s a statement about how someone wants to live. And our role is to find the one person who sees that and says, ‘Yes. This is the one.’”

Full details and a cinematic film of the property can be viewed on the Ivybridge Collection website

Looking ahead, The Ivybridge Collection sees significant growth in the £1.25–£2.5 million bracket, especially for lifestyle-led homes that offer seclusion, wellness spaces, and proximity to Norfolk’s natural assets.

“Today’s high-end buyers aren’t just purchasing square footage,” said Nicola Holmes-Chapman. “They’re investing in how a home makes them feel – and that’s what we’re uniquely positioned to deliver.”