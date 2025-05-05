20 Years of Inspiration: Actors Playground Celebrates Two Decades of Theatrical Excellence

This May marks 20 years since the Actors Playground School of Theatre first opened its doors in New Jersey, launching a movement of creativity, inclusion, and transformation in the performing arts. Renowned for its bold approach to theatre education and student care, the school continues to make a lasting impact.

Under the guidance of Artistic Director Ralph Colombino, who founded the school in 2005, the Playground has become a treasured institution for young creatives and a beacon for socially conscious theatre.

Students thrive in a setting built on trust, encouragement, and challenge.

“When a student truly feels supported, not just by their teacher, but by their classmates as well, their self-esteem will be strengthened,” says Colombino. “That’s when their work will skyrocket.”

Where Craft Meets Confidence

Courses at the school are taught by industry professionals and educators with advanced theatre training, and span a broad array of performance techniques. But it’s the beyond-the-classroom care that defines the Playground—students receive free personal coaching and support with self-taping for college and professional auditions, a rare and invaluable benefit in the arts world.

This outstanding level of support has helped countless students succeed. Graduates have gained entry into the most competitive conservatories, with ten now enrolled at Rutgers’ acclaimed Mason Gross School of the Arts. Notable alumni include Broadway actor Shea Grant (Stranger Things) and Law & Order: SVU star Ryan Buggle.

Theatre as a Tool for Change

The Playground Theatre Project (PTP), a touring ensemble of student leaders, is central to the school’s mission of social impact. Their compelling original works tackle critical issues including discrimination, emotional wellbeing, and youth violence. The group’s standout production Lost Angels has touched audiences for over a decade.

Lanette Mantle, Programme Manager for Adolescent Health and Suicide Prevention, reflected on one performance’s profound effect:

“Many kids said they finally understood what they were going through and wanted to know how to get help. This play gave them the words.”

The Mini Misfits, the school’s primary-age theatre troupe, delivers an anti-bullying message through peer-led plays across local schools. Active for 15 years, they are considered the youngest group of their kind using theatre to drive social awareness.

A Community That Cares

Actors Playground is more than an acting school—it’s a place where students find family. Testimonials consistently highlight the warmth, safety, and acceptance that make the school feel like home.

“It’s not just a place where my son could study his craft, hone his skills, and feed his passion,” said one parent. “It’s a place where he could feel safe, encouraged, and cared for. AP ROCKS!”

What Comes Next

As the school reflects on its achievements over the past two decades, its commitment remains as strong as ever: to offer world-class theatre education in a caring space, and to equip students with the tools to create art that matters.

The next chapter awaits—and with it, a new generation of young voices ready to inspire, challenge, and lead.