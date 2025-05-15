Felicity Montagu Named New Ambassador for the Women Over 50 Film Festival

The Women Over 50 Film Festival (WOFFF) is delighted to announce that celebrated British actor Felicity Montagu has been appointed as its latest ambassador.

Renowned for her standout performances in Alan Partridge, Bridget Jones’s Diary, The Durrells, and currently Beyond Paradise (BBC One), Montagu will join forces with WOFFF to amplify the representation of older women in film and to champion narratives that often go underrepresented in mainstream media.

Now entering its eleventh year, WOFFF remains dedicated to challenging ageism and gender bias by spotlighting the achievements of women over 50, both behind the scenes and on screen, through its annual international short film festival.

Since its launch in 2015, the festival has received nearly 3,000 short film submissions either made by or focusing on women over 50. To date, it has screened work from over 500 filmmakers across the globe.

As an ambassador, Montagu will help advance WOFFF’s mission to elevate the voices of older women in cinema and to celebrate their creativity, determination, and storytelling brilliance.

Montagu shared her excitement for the role, saying:

“I am thrilled to join WOFFF as an ambassador. The festival’s commitment to telling the stories of women over 50 is not only inspiring but crucial in today’s industry. I look forward to supporting WOFFF in its mission to change perceptions, challenge norms, and ensure older women’s voices are heard loudly and clearly. I see WOFFF as a vital function when women all over the world are losing their voices.”

WOFFF’s founder and director, Nuala O’Sullivan, added:

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Felicity Montagu as an ambassador for the festival. Her extensive career and remarkable talent are a testament to the very ethos of WOFFF, that women over 50 have so much more to say, create, and contribute to the world of film. We are excited to have Felicity onboard as we continue to grow and evolve.”

Montagu will be actively involved in this year’s festival, which returns for its eleventh edition both online and in person throughout September and October.

The 2025 festival will feature a curated programme of films celebrating women over 50, and submissions are still being accepted from filmmakers and screenwriters.

To learn more or to submit work, visit: www.wofff.co.uk