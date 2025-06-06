John Altman’s Latest Film Premieres at Raindance with Best Actor Nomination

EastEnders icon John Altman receives critical acclaim for his role in the new sci-fi horror The Last Grail Hunter, debuting at the Raindance Film Festival in London.

Celebrated British actor John Altman, famed for his portrayal of “Nasty” Nick Cotton in the BBC’s EastEnders, has been nominated for Best Performance in a UK Feature Film at this year’s Raindance Film Festival. The nomination recognises his gripping performance in the upcoming sci-fi art-horror The Last Grail Hunter.

Directed and written by Mark Christopher Lee, the film marks an ambitious step in British independent cinema, merging dystopian science fiction, psychological horror, and conspiracy-fuelled mystery. Lee, known for his work on UFO documentaries and music, brings a visually arresting and thought-provoking narrative style to his debut feature.

Altman stars as Johnny Calvi, a broken and alcoholic Grail hunter chasing one last chance at redemption. Battling visions and shadowy enemies, his character is forced to navigate a disintegrating world where reality and simulation are virtually indistinguishable. Newcomer Johnny Raven portrays the younger version of Johnny, offering a nuanced counterbalance to Altman’s seasoned performance.

Set in a dark, ruined future, The Last Grail Hunter imagines a society controlled by the Priory of Sion—an enigmatic organisation using a hyper-real virtual game to manipulate the masses. As the protagonist unravels the illusion, he’s confronted with harsh truths about his past and the very fate of humanity.

The film is scheduled to premiere on 19 June 2025 at Vue Piccadilly as part of Raindance’s Official UK Feature Selection.

John Altman reflected on the nomination and creative process: “I’m extremely happy to have been nominated for Best Performance. I’ve known Mark through music for years, and one day he rang me up with this wild idea for a film. I love working on projects that are offbeat and push the boundaries. We shot the entire thing over four intense days in London and St Albans – it was a whirlwind but a great experience.”

Produced by Nub Films, the project was born from an unusual source of inspiration. Writer-director Lee explained: “It was a mad dream and Roger Corman who is one of my B Movie heroes basically mapped out this plot which is like an esoteric road trip through London and ends in a haunted woods. I wrote it all down and called John Altman the next day and told him – he loved the idea and we made the film in 4 days.”