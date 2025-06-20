UFO Documentary Sparks Reports of Strange Activity Ahead of London Festival Premiere

A new documentary examining one of the UK’s most iconic UFO incidents is attracting unexpected attention in the lead-up to its release — with early viewers reporting mysterious experiences after watching.

The Rendlesham UFO: The British Roswell will debut on 24 June 2025 at the Raindance Film Festival in London. The film takes a renewed look at the events of December 1980, when US Air Force personnel stationed at RAF Woodbridge and Bentwaters reported unexplained lights and phenomena in Rendlesham Forest — a case often referred to as “Britain’s Roswell”.

While the documentary delves deep into this historical case, what’s making headlines are unsettling viewer accounts of unexplained phenomena. Early audiences have reported a range of strange effects, including flickering electronics, sightings of orbs, feelings of being watched — and in some cases, sightings of unidentified flying objects near their locations soon after viewing.

Directed by Mark Christopher Lee and Guy Thompson, and narrated by William B. Davis (best known as “the Smoking Man” in The X-Files), the film presents testimony from military eyewitnesses, researchers, and experts in consciousness studies, shedding new light on the enduring mystery.

The filmmakers also document their own CE5 attempt — a controversial practice involving meditation and mental focus aimed at contacting extraterrestrial intelligence. Their session appears to have captured anomalous aerial activity, adding a new layer of intrigue to the case.

Director Mark Christopher Lee said:

“We started getting reports from viewers—strange lights, power surges, orbs, and even sightings of unidentified craft—within 24 hours of watching. It’s eerie, but deeply intriguing. We never anticipated the film itself might become part of the phenomenon.”

The premiere will feature a post-screening Q&A with both directors, where attendees will be invited to share their reactions and any strange occurrences they may have experienced. Guests are encouraged to bring mobile phones or cameras and to attend with an open mind.

For more information, including access to the official trailer and booking details, visit the Raindance Film Festival website.