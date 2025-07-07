Julia Zolotova Hosts Intimate Salon at Principal Tower Ahead of UK Book Release

Acclaimed trilingual author Julia Zolotova welcomed a lively audience to the sky-lounge of Principal Tower in Shoreditch on 2 July for her signature Stories & Surfaces salon, a literary gathering that bridges fiction, tech and philosophy.
The evening, titled “Evening with Julia Zolotova: From Concept to Publication,” drew a packed room of readers eager to explore themes from Zolotova’s latest novels: the sweeping art-tech epic Eastern Empire and the contemporary romance Omnichannel Hearts. Guests were treated to dual-language readings and a spirited discussion on the challenges of writing multilingual dialogue and building immersive, augmented-reality story worlds.
Set high above London’s skyline, the event venue symbolically straddled two worlds — the City’s towering financial core and the gritty creativity of Shoreditch — echoing the duality at the heart of Zolotova’s storytelling.