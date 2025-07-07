Acclaimed trilingual author Julia Zolotova welcomed a lively audience to the sky-lounge of Principal Tower in Shoreditch on 2 July for her signature Stories & Surfaces salon, a literary gathering that bridges fiction, tech and philosophy.

The evening, titled “Evening with Julia Zolotova: From Concept to Publication,” drew a packed room of readers eager to explore themes from Zolotova’s latest novels: the sweeping art-tech epic Eastern Empire and the contemporary romance Omnichannel Hearts. Guests were treated to dual-language readings and a spirited discussion on the challenges of writing multilingual dialogue and building immersive, augmented-reality story worlds.

Set high above London’s skyline, the event venue symbolically straddled two worlds — the City’s towering financial core and the gritty creativity of Shoreditch — echoing the duality at the heart of Zolotova’s storytelling.

Recent media reaction framed the debate. A four‑page feature in Glamour Bulgaria praised Eastern Empire as “layered and unflinching,” while UK portal Arts & Culture offered “a measured critique of the novel’s ambitious ideas about transparency.”

“Opposite readings mean the book is alive,” Zolotova told the audience. “A story should change shape in every new lens.”

Zolotova’s newest satire, The Influencer’s Canvas, has just landed on the virtual shelves of Britain’s two flagship booksellers — Waterstones and Hatchards. The dual listing marks the author’s first nationwide bricks‑and‑mortar availability.

UK paperback editions of Eastern Empire and Omnichannel Hearts publish October–November 2025, each with a reader’s guide and Shoreditch‑to‑Shanghai AR city‑maps.

Zolotova’s accolades include the Creativitys UK Award (2024) and the Stein Arts Award (2025) for innovative narrative craft.

A virtual Q&A for editors and booksellers is set for 4 July, 11:00 BST; registration available on request.

“Principal Tower let us test big ideas against a 360‑degree view of London,” Zolotova said. “Stories need altitude — and argument.”