Matinée Multilingual Sees Record-High Demand for Voiceovers in 2025

UK voiceover and subtitling specialist Matinée Multilingual has reported unprecedented demand for professional voiceover services in 2025—its highest level on record.

Voiceover now plays a key role in how businesses communicate, from explainer videos and eLearning materials to social media content and internal messaging. In 2025, it has become essential for producing content that is both engaging and accessible.

Cisco Systems reports that video will represent over 82% of all consumer internet traffic this year—a dramatic increase compared to 2017, when the figure was 15 times lower. This explosive growth is fuelling a global appetite for localised, high-quality voiceover, as organisations rush to scale their video output.

“Video is now the default way people learn, shop, and communicate,” says a spokesperson from Matinée Multilingual , a UK-based voiceover and subtitling studio. “But the voice you hear in that video is just as important as the visuals. It shapes tone, builds trust, and makes content feel human.”

While AI-generated voices have seen some growth, many organisations still favour professional human narration, especially for training, onboarding, brand storytelling, and international marketing. Voiceover adds credibility, clarity, and emotional connection that automated tools can’t yet match.

“Businesses are realising that a well-delivered voiceover isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s the difference between being understood or switched off,” Matinée’s team explains.

Based in Reading, Matinée Multilingual provides voiceover, translation and subtitling services in over 80 languages, working with a network of experienced voice artists and translators around the world. Their in-house team manages everything from script adaptation and casting to final audio production, making them a one-stop shop for localised video.

Clients range from global media companies and broadcasters to eLearning providers and YouTubers. Increasingly, UK businesses are turning to studios like Matinée to help them expand into international markets or improve the accessibility of their existing content.

With video now a key part of internal comms, training rollouts, and customer onboarding, even traditional offline sectors are investing in voiceover. Matinée notes a particular rise in demand from healthcare, manufacturing, education, and tech companies seeking to streamline communication across diverse teams and global offices.

“People expect content to be clear, inclusive, and in their own language,” says the Matinée team. “Voiceover is what makes that possible, especially when you’re trying to connect across borders.”

As video continues to dominate internet traffic in 2025 and beyond, voiceover will remain central to how brands inform, inspire, and connect with their audiences.

“It’s not just about reading a script,” says Matinée. “It’s about finding the right voice, and using it to make sure your message lands.”