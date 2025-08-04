British Star Jonno Davies Collaborates with Manchester’s BWS Studio on New Short Film

Manchester-based creative studio BWS has announced its latest original short film, The Man Behind the Monkey, featuring award-winning British actor Jonno Davies in the lead role.
Davies—set to appear as Robbie Williams in the forthcoming musical biopic Better Man—made headlines worldwide earlier this year as the first actor in the 67-year history of the AACTA Awards to receive Best Lead Actor in Film for a motion-capture performance.
Inspired by the emotional depth of that groundbreaking role, BWS founder and creative director Ben Wild invited Davies to collaborate on a new kind of project—an intimate and minimalist short film that shifts the spotlight onto the man behind the roles. The result, The Man Behind the Monkey, is a deeply personal exploration of performance, fragility, and artistic evolution.