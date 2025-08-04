British Star Jonno Davies Collaborates with Manchester’s BWS Studio on New Short Film

Manchester-based creative studio BWS has announced its latest original short film, The Man Behind the Monkey, featuring award-winning British actor Jonno Davies in the lead role.

Davies—set to appear as Robbie Williams in the forthcoming musical biopic Better Man—made headlines worldwide earlier this year as the first actor in the 67-year history of the AACTA Awards to receive Best Lead Actor in Film for a motion-capture performance.

Inspired by the emotional depth of that groundbreaking role, BWS founder and creative director Ben Wild invited Davies to collaborate on a new kind of project—an intimate and minimalist short film that shifts the spotlight onto the man behind the roles. The result, The Man Behind the Monkey, is a deeply personal exploration of performance, fragility, and artistic evolution.

Ben Wild, founder of BWS said: “Jonno’s work in Better Man is phenomenal — vulnerable, dynamic, and completely absorbing. I wanted to build something that pulled back the curtain and revealed the actor, not the character. This film is honest, stripped down, and emotionally rich.”

Jonno Davies, reflecting on the experience, said: “When Ben reached out, I immediately loved the idea. It wasn’t about spectacle — it was about connection. I was really impressed with BWS’s visual storytelling — they’re always finding new ways to bring scripts to life. This short gave me the space to reconnect with why I love this craft.”

Known for standout roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Hunters (Amazon Prime), and his stage turn as Alex Delarge in A Clockwork Orange, Davies continues to establish himself as one of the UK’s most compelling acting talents.

Based in Manchester, BWS has earned a reputation for bold, visually rich storytelling — with a client roster spanning the Premier League, CBBC, New Balance, and Amazon Prime. With The Man Behind the Monkey, the studio reinforces its ambition to create original films that blend emotion, innovation, and authenticity.