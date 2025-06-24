Prestige Offices Relaunches Podcast Exploring London’s Architectural Legacy

Prestige Offices, a leading London office space provider, has reintroduced its popular podcast series, which uncovers the rich heritage of some of the capital’s most iconic buildings now transformed into high-quality office spaces.

Initially launched in 2020, the podcast ran until 2023 and explored the diverse pasts of buildings that have been imaginatively repurposed. From opulent Art Deco ballrooms to former Michelin tyre depots, these structures now serve as sought-after commercial premises offering modern businesses both style and substance.

Edward Lewis, Head of Research at Prestige Offices, said:

“We ran the podcast for two years during the pandemic and very much enjoyed sharing what we learned about London’s rich history through researching the celebrated buildings now offering first-class business space, and the districts that they sit within.”

The relaunched podcast, London’s Best Office Spaces – The Links Between London’s Past and the Modern World, features stories from some of the capital’s most recognisable sites. These include Victoria House in Holborn, the Old Bailey, the Mayfair home where Queen Elizabeth II was born, the site of the first cheque drawn in the City of London in 1834, and the fast-evolving district that’s now home to The Shard.

This podcast revival is part of Prestige Offices’ wider effort to connect the present with the past, by offering businesses insight into the unique backgrounds of the properties they occupy.

By combining historical research with engaging audio storytelling, the agency hopes to offer clients a deeper understanding of the character, architecture, and cultural significance embedded in London’s commercial landscape.

Edward Lewis added:

“The research team took a hiatus from producing the podcast series whilst significantly upgrading the website by adding several new properties in numerous locations across London. The by-product of the enrichment exercise has been the discovery of a new bounty of fascinating facts. The team is excited to share these findings through the podcast relaunch.”