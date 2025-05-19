Ayesa’s Arklow Wastewater Plant Raises the Bar for Sustainable Infrastructure in Ireland

The newly opened Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant, a €139 million project that brings an end to decades of raw sewage flowing into the River Avoca, represents a landmark achievement for environmental protection in Ireland.

Delivered by Ayesa in partnership with Uisce Éireann, the national utility, the project was celebrated at an official opening attended by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister James Browne, and local representatives. The plant is already being hailed as a benchmark for modern infrastructure—delivered six months ahead of schedule and within budget.

Situated at Ferrybank on the country’s east coast, the advanced facility is providing vital environmental improvements while also supporting future residential and commercial development in Arklow and surrounding areas.

Unlike traditional wastewater facilities, the Arklow plant is earning international acclaim for its innovative design. Marrying functionality with architectural ambition, the plant blends harmoniously into the coastal landscape. Its striking aesthetic recently earned it the Downes Medal—the top honour from the Architectural Association of Ireland and a rare accolade for utility infrastructure. The award reinforces the project’s role as a global example of how critical infrastructure can positively contribute to the built environment.

“This project has been a decade in the making, and I couldn’t be prouder of the Ayesa (formerly ByrneLooby) team,” said Luke O’Connor, Director of Water, Ayesa Ireland. “Their dedication—from the earliest feasibility studies to project handover—has shaped a facility that is now a global benchmark in wastewater infrastructure.”

Ayesa’s involvement in the scheme has spanned over ten years, with the company offering full lifecycle support—from early-stage environmental surveys and public engagement, to the design of the marine outfall, interceptor sewers, and key structural features including a 1,000m sea pipeline, a tunnel beneath the River Avoca, and a high-capacity pumping station.

During the build phase, Ayesa served as Employer’s Representative, coordinating stakeholders and ensuring smooth delivery. Michael Looby, Director at Ayesa, reflected: “Being here on the first day we turned the sod and now to see the plant fully operational—ahead of schedule and already making a difference for the community—is incredibly rewarding. This is more than just infrastructure; it’s a legacy project for Arklow and it’s deeply personal to us.”

Michael Tinsley, Wastewater Senior Portfolio Delivery Manager at Uisce Éireann, added: “The successful delivery of the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant marks a major milestone for the community and for Uisce Éireann. Ayesa’s collaborative approach with all stakeholders, and technical expertise were vital to progressing this complex and long-anticipated project.”

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised the plant’s significance for Ireland’s environmental and housing goals, stating: “The Government recognises the vital role of strategic infrastructure investment in meeting the country’s demand for housing while also protecting and enhancing the environment. That’s why we are committed to working with Uisce Éireann to bring forward essential projects like this plant in Arklow, which is currently capable of supporting a population of 24,000 but holds the potential to expand to 36,000.”

With operations now fully underway, the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant ushers in a new era of cleaner water, improved public health, and sustainable regional growth—proving that infrastructure can be both impactful and inspirational.