Humly Enters London Education Market with Acquisition of Future Education

Humly has officially launched its presence in the capital by acquiring Future Education, a respected supply teaching agency based in London. This marks Humly’s first venture into the UK’s largest education recruitment market.

Following five successful acquisitions across the North, South, and Midlands since 2021, Humly now sets its sights on transforming the London market – estimated to be worth over £300 million annually – through its innovative digital platform that seamlessly connects educators with schools and nurseries at scale.

London is home to over 3,000 Primary, Secondary, and Special Educational Needs (SEN) schools, supported by an estimated 20,000 supply teachers. In addition, the capital hosts more than 1,800 registered nurseries – both public and private – requiring approximately 12,000 supply nursery staff.

Future Education, based in Croydon, brings more than two decades of sector experience and in-depth local knowledge. With a client base of 300 schools and a dedicated team of 30 staff, the agency has built a strong reputation within Primary, Secondary, and SEN education.

Now integrated into the Humly group, Future Education begins an exciting new chapter as part of Humly’s digital-first vision. This strategic step marks Humly’s expansion into the heart of the UK’s education landscape.

Combining Future Education’s established local relationships with Humly’s commitment to quality, flexibility, and innovation, the partnership is set to reshape how schools and educators engage, creating more efficient, transparent, and rewarding connections.

Humly CEO Gustav Bild-Tofftin said: “Our vision is to give every school and nursery seamless access to great educators. Anytime. And every time. Entering the London market brings it into focus.”

Acquiring Future Education gives Humly a dynamic foothold to bring the Humly Way of Supply to London.

Future Education Co-Owner David Attwell said: “Humly’s market-leading software and exceptional service make them stand out from the crowd. Their approach benefits schools, nurseries, and educators, positioning them as the future of educational recruitment in the UK and beyond.”

Humly Chief Corporate Development Officer Alex Shanks added: “Future Education is a perfect fit for Humly. They have a culture of honesty and transparency, which aligns with our values and we see this acquisition as an exciting next step on our journey.”