William Newton to Present Bronze Sculpture Collection Across London, Guernsey and Jersey

Celebrated sculptor William Newton is preparing to unveil his latest bronze sculpture collection across London, Guernsey, and Jersey. Titled “Fleeting Moments,” the exhibition marks an important chapter in Newton’s career — his first solo show in 25 years.

The exhibition, hosted by Catherine Best, highlights Newton’s remarkable skill in capturing the vitality and beauty of the living form. Reflecting on his work, Newton said: “My work is always deeply personal.”

He continued: “Each sculpture holds profound meaning, as I strive to honour the living form in the most genuine way possible. This exhibition is a reflection of that dedication.”

Newton’s illustrious career includes crafting 13 consecutive Derby trophies, life-size bronzes of celebrated figures such as Lord Oaksey, Jack Berry, Lester Piggott, and Dick Francis, alongside sculptures of legendary racehorses like Kauto Star and Motivator.

Catherine Best, an acclaimed jewellery designer with a profound appreciation for the natural world, shares a strong admiration for Newton’s craft.

Speaking about the artist, Catherine said: “William’s sculptures breathe life into bronze, capturing not just the form but the very essence of his subjects. This exhibition is a true celebration of that connection.”

The exhibition will be showcased at Catherine Best’s showrooms in London from 15th–21st May, in Guernsey from 30th May–3rd June, and in Jersey from 7th–14th June 2025.

Each venue will offer a selection of Newton’s newest works, featuring a mix of intimate pieces and monumental sculptures that explore themes of strength, vulnerability, and movement.