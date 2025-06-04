Cobalt Consulting Unveils Bespoke Online Growth Services for Modern Businesses

Cobalt Consulting has officially launched with a mission to empower companies with strategic insight and insider know-how, helping them thrive in today’s digital marketplace.

Co-founded by seasoned professionals Andrew Mackintosh and Sanjiv Ramjee, the firm draws on their combined experience from Amazon, Tesco, TikTok, and LinkedIn to offer highly tailored solutions. Rather than offering generic advice, Cobalt delivers actionable plans that streamline operations and fuel sustainable business expansion.

The consultancy is committed to flexible service models, enabling firms of all sizes to tap into its wealth of expertise. From E-Commerce and B2B sales to retail strategy and workforce development, Mackintosh and Ramjee lead a robust network of industry experts who deliver measurable outcomes.

Andrew Mackintosh, formerly at the helm of Amazon’s corporate arm in Ireland, was instrumental in navigating Brexit challenges and launching Amazon.ie. His previous roles at Tesco and Homebase honed his ability to lead high-impact supply chain transformations. Ramjee’s distinguished career includes roles at LinkedIn, IBM, Hootsuite, and Stackla, where he focused on SaaS growth, strategic expansion, and customer-driven leadership.

Cobalt’s service portfolio includes comprehensive E-Commerce support such as inventory management, digital advertising optimisation, and recovering lost revenue—like Amazon chargebacks. Businesses aiming to increase their exposure and sales pipeline can benefit from the firm’s mastery of LinkedIn branding, toolkit development, and Sales Navigator strategies.

In addition to online optimisation, Cobalt Consulting provides strategic planning services that help organisations define growth goals, enter new markets, and sharpen supply chain processes. Their talent optimisation support ensures clients attract, develop, and retain top performers while bolstering employer presence on LinkedIn.

With a truly global outlook, Cobalt supports international companies—including those from China—expanding into the UK and Europe. Their bilingual expertise and knowledge of regional regulations enable seamless cross-border growth and culturally adapted strategy development.

The consultancy takes a practical, impact-led approach, prioritising results over theory. “Cobalt Consulting is built on the idea that businesses need clear, strategic guidance in a complex and competitive environment,” Mackintosh explains. “We bring the insights, experience and network to make that happen.”

Ramjee adds, “After years in corporate leadership, I wanted to take a more hands on approach to helping businesses grow. The thrill of understanding a client’s challenges and delivering tailored solutions is what drives me.”

Cobalt Consulting positions itself as a collaborative growth partner, helping companies of all sizes scale effectively, streamline operations, and unlock their full potential. Whether optimising online retail or developing international market strategies, the firm offers hands-on expertise to drive tangible results.

For those ready to explore new growth avenues, Cobalt Consulting offers complimentary consultations. For more information, visit Cobalt and Co or email [email protected].